Departure of Assistant Secretary Monica Medina

Monica Medina has served as Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES) since September 2021 as well as the Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources. During that time, she has led U.S. efforts on some of the most urgent global challenges issues we face today: a warming planet, the loss of biodiversity, water insecurity, and the threats posed by pollution and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing. As she prepares to leave the Department at the end of the month, her life-long commitment and expertise on these issues have significantly advanced the interests and well-being of the American people and people around the world.

Through her leadership of the OES Bureau, the Department has achieved notable successes, including the launch of global negotiations to end plastic pollution, adoption of a Global Framework on Biodiversity which will address biodiversity loss and restore ecosystems, and the addition of 10 new signatories to the Artemis Accords — a framework for cooperation in the civil exploration of the Moon and Mars.

On behalf of the Department, I thank Monica for her distinguished service and wish her well in her next endeavors.