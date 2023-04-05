Metaverse in Finance Market Report: Includes Latest Key Development and Market Dynamics

Emergen Research Logo

Technological advancements in metaverse, increasing popularity and adoption of cryptocurrencies, and use of metaverse to improve financial data

Advancements in metaverse are expected to boost its adoption in the finance and business sector with a sharp focus on social connection. Businesses can leverage metaverse to advertise their products and will open up new opportunities for entirely digital products. Increasing focus on virtual reality, digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency, rising use of metaverse technology to streamline financial data management, and development of metaverse wallets are some factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Rapid adoption of metaverse technology by traditional financial institutions, integration of decentralized finance protocols, and growing popularity of NFTs are some other factors expected to further contribute to revenue share over the forecast period.

Metaverse is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the finance sector as increasing number of financial institutions are integrating metaverse with their financial services to provide better offerings and enhance customer experience. Metaverse can play a crucial role in management of large datasets of financial transactions. Blockchain and cryptocurrencies can further improve security of the transactions and prevent frauds and suspicious activities. In addition, numerous banks and financial institutions have started using VR and AR in financial projects to strengthen customer relations, provide coaching and personalized guidance, and accelerate digitized banking and these factors are expected to fuel revenue growth of the market going ahead. Increasing collaboration of fintech firms and financial institutions with metaverse-based companies to drive development of digital banks in the metaverse are some other factors that can drive market growth going ahead.

The report bifurcates the Metaverse in Finance market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

Some of the companies competing in the Metaverse in Finance Market:

Bank of America

BNP Paribas

National Bank of Kuwait

Kookmin Bank

Shinhan Bank

IBK Investment & Securities

NH Investment & Securities

Mogo, Inc.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global metaverse in finance market on the basis of component, technology, end use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Hardware

Software

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Blockchain

Metaverse Wallets

Virtual Assistants

Non-fungible Tokens (NFT)

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Brokerage Firms

Investment Banks

Financial Institutions

Fintech Companies

Digital Asset Management Companies

Financial Advisory Companies

Commercial Banks

• How is the Metaverse in Finance-market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Metaverse in Finance market?

• How will each Metaverse in Finance submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

• How will the market shares for each Metaverse in Finance submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

• Will leading Metaverse in Finance markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• What are the Metaverse in Finance projects for these leading companies?

• How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030? What are the implications of Metaverse in Finance projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

