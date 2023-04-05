Packaged Salad Market Study, Application, Growth Analysis and Global Forecasts till 2032

Reports And Data

Packaged Salad Market report also sheds light on supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global packaged salad market had a value of USD 10.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of convenience foods, consumers' preference for healthy and fresh foods, and the growing popularity of ready-to-eat salads are major factors driving the market's revenue growth. Packaged salad is a mix of raw and green vegetables and fruits, salad dressing oils, and sauces packed in easy-to-use plastic pouches. Packaged salads are a convenient solution for customers who prefer healthy and easy-to-prepare food products.

Consumers' changing eating and lifestyle preferences, increased awareness of health benefits, and the demand for fresh and nutritious food items are factors contributing to the increasing popularity of packaged salads. Ready-to-eat salads are available in various flavors and varieties and are convenient for busy consumers who are always on-the-go.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape:

Major players in the global packaged salad market include:

• Dole Food Company, Inc.

• Taylor Farms, Inc.

• Fresh Express, Inc.

• Saladworks, LLC

• Ready Pac Foods, Inc.

• Bolthouse Farms, Inc.

• Earthbound Farm, LLC

• BrightFarms Inc.

• Costa Group Holdings Limited

• Chiquita Brands International, Inc.

• Mann Packing Co. Inc.

Moreover, the demand for organic and natural food products is driving the market's revenue growth. However, the high cost of packaging materials, rising concerns about food safety, and availability of substitute food products could restrain market revenue growth.

The global packaged salad market is segmented into bagged, bowl, tray, and others based on product type. The bagged segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to its practicality and portability. The bowl segment is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate due to the rising popularity of ready-to-eat meals, while the tray segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share due to its cost-efficient choice and maintenance of product quality.

Based on distribution channels, the global packaged salad market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and internet retail. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share due to its large selection of goods, cost-effective prices, and consumer comparison shopping. The convenience stores segment is expected to register a steadily fast revenue growth rate, while the internet retail segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share.

Advantages of Packaged Salad Market

The packaged salad market offers several advantages to both consumers and producers, which include:

1. Convenience: Packaged salads offer convenience to consumers who lead busy lives and do not have the time to prepare fresh salads. Ready-to-eat packaged salads are easy to store, have a longer shelf life, and are available in a wide range of flavors and varieties.

2. Health and Nutrition: Packaged salads are a rich source of fiber and nutrients such as vitamin A and C, beta-carotene, calcium, folate, and phytonutrients. Consumers who are concerned about their health and want to maintain a balanced diet can choose the healthy and practical alternative of packaged salads.

3. Variety: Packaged salads offer a wide range of flavors and varieties, including organic and natural options. This allows consumers to choose from a variety of options based on their taste preferences and dietary requirements.

4. Food Safety: The packaged salad market is subject to strict regulations and standards for production, handling, and labeling established by various government agencies. This ensures that the packaged salads are safe for consumption and meet quality standards.

5. Branding and Labeling: Packaged salads offer ample space for branding and labeling, which helps manufacturers advertise their products effectively and build brand recognition.

6. Cost-Efficiency: Packaging salads in bags, bowls, or trays can be cost-efficient for producers, as it allows for easy transportation and storage, while maintaining the freshness and quality of the product.

Overall, the packaged salad market provides a convenient, healthy, and safe option for consumers, while offering cost-efficient and effective branding and marketing options for producers.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Segments covered by Type Outlook, Packaging Outlook, Regional Outlook

By Product Type Outlook

• Bagged

• Bowl

• Tray

By Distribution Channel Outlook

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online Retail

Regional Outlook

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

