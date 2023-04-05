Forecast 2030 | Wireless Power Transmission Market Recent Trend, Current insight & Business Strategies

Emergen Research Logo

Wireless Power Transmission Market, By Technology (Far-Field Technology, Near-Field Technology), By Transmitter Application (Standalone Chargers)

⇢The Revenue Forecast in 2030: USD 36.29 Billion

⇢CAGR: (2022-2030) 21.1%

⇢Historical Data: 2019-2020

Customization Scope: 10 hrs. of Free customization and expert consultation

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market size reached USD 6.53 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising adoption of wireless power transmission in consumer electronics is the key factor driving market revenue growth.

Wireless Power Transmission (WPT) market will entail contactless charging of portable and mobile devices, particularly in consumer electronics. Rising demand for consumer electronics especially smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices across the globe creates high demand for wireless power transmission technology. Majority of consumer electronics that need to be charged or constantly powered are connected to wall by cords. In addition, wireless power technology enables customers to charge and power consumer electrical gadgets while maintaining an aesthetic and cable-free setting. Rising adoption of WPT technology in electronics devices prompts manufacturers to introduce advanced technologies in the market. For instance, in June 2022, Panthronics AG, which is an Austria-based semiconductor company announced to launch fully integrated NFC wireless charging listener device PTX30W. It receives power wirelessly, eliminating the need for a microprocessor in listener device. It also offers significant space savings and enhanced design freedom to smartwatches, hearing aids, fitness trackers, smart rings, and many electronic devices.

The report bifurcates the Wireless Power Transmission market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

Some of the companies competing in the Wireless Power Transmission Market:

Qualcomm Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., WiTricity Corporation, NuCurrent Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., TDK Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Powermat Technologies Ltd., Semtech Corporation, WiTricity Corporation, Energous Corporation, and Analog Devices Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless power transmission market based on technology, transmitter application, implementation, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Far-Field Technology

Microwave/RF

Laser/Infrared

Near-Field Technology

Inductive

Capacitive Coupling

Magnetic Resonance

Transmitter Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone Chargers

Electric Vehicle Charging

Industrial Charging Solutions

Others

Implementation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Integrated

Aftermarket

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Consumer Electronics

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Electronics

Notebooks

Automotive

Industrial

Defense

Healthcare

Others



