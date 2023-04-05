Digital Human Avatar Market Revenue Growth, Size Worth USD 527.58 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide emotionally engaging experience to customers is a key factor driving

SURREY NORTH, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ⇢The Revenue Forecast in 2030: USD 527.58 Billion

⇢CAGR: (2022-2030) 46.4%

⇢Historical Data: 2019-2020

⇢Customization Scope: 10 hrs. of Free customization and expert consultation

digital human avatar market size is expected to reach USD 527.58 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 46.4% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust global digital human avatar market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing efforts by customer-centric firms to provide emotionally engaging experience to customers. Integration of conversational intelligence of virtual human avatar enables possibility of a scalable interaction between a human being and the avatar, thus allowing directed approach to understand a customer’s needs. Digital human avatars are capable of conversing with customers through text or speech to offer product recommendations. Also, these avatars can help visitors to navigate across a product catalog and proactively mimic a sales person by initiating a conversation in any languages, and subsequently understand consumer preferences via their replies on basis of prebuilt algorithm, in order to provide suitable responses to a customers’ queries.

Increasing number of contact centers is another factor driving demand for digital human avatars or virtual idols as employing customer care executives for handling of customer queries via chats and live replies is costly and a time-consuming process. This, along with managing scenarios in which customers might not receive any response to their queries, due to unknown reasons, are driving deployment of digital avatars. A virtual Artificial Intelligence (AI) avatar comes with a large amount of information, which when processed with prebuilt algorithms, allows it to resolve any discrepancy or query that a customer might have. Also, these avatars can respond to customer queries much faster than live human agents and are considered immensely beneficial in situations where it becomes humanly impossible to manage a heavy query inflow to be resolved by a fixed number of live human agents. A digital human can rely on a single cloud function for multiple query handling from several visitors to provide rather efficient and rapid query resolution.

Some of the companies competing in the Digital Human Avatar Market:

UneeQ, Microsoft Corporation, Didimo Inc., Wolf3D, HOUR ONE AI, Spatial Systems, Inc., CARV3D, DeepBrain AI, Soul Machines, and Synthesia Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global digital human avatar market on the basis of product type, industry verticals, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Non-Interactive Digital Human Avatar

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

BFSI

Education

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive

IT & Telecommunications

Gaming & Entertainment

Others

