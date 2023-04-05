At 22.6% CAGR, Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size to Surpass USD 10.92 Billion by 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need to reduce Power Usage Effectiveness pressure and operating costs are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global data center liquid cooling market size reached USD 1.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period, according to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus on improving Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency (DCIE) is a key factor expected to boost revenue growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Data Center Infrastructure Efficiency mainly assists in measuring the energy efficiency of a data center's Information Technology (IT) resources and equipment.

Current liquid cooling technologies can effectively and successfully cool racks. This approach is available in a variety of configurations that make use of various technologies such as back door heat exchangers and immersion cooling. Liquid cooling is extremely effective since it only cools the IT equipment and not the entire space. It is up to three times more effective at cooling than air, thereby allowing CPUs and GPUs in racks to be operated at maximum power without overheating. In some cases, liquid cooling is more effective than air cooling, and its improved heat conductivity allows for more precise temperature control. Liquid immersion cooling not only protects the equipment from heat generated in the environment, but also eliminates need for fans from servers, and shields from airborne particles.

On 1 March 2022 for instance, Nokia made its revolutionary Liquid Cooling AirScale portfolio commercially available. Nokia's ground-breaking approach is intended to make the radio network more sustainable and cost-effective by lowering the amount of energy needed to cool a base station. When compared to standard active air-cooling systems, cooling system energy consumption may be lowered by up to 90%, and base station CO2 emissions can be reduced by up to 80%. The move furthers Nokia's goal of having the industry's most energy-efficient, zero-emission 5G product range.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global data center liquid cooling market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Asetek, Inc, Vertiv Group Corp, Schneider Electric, DCX The Liquid Cooling Company, Iceotope Precision Immersion Cooling, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Allied Control Inc., Aspen Systems Inc., and COOlIT Systems are some of the top companies profiled in the report.

Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2030

CAGR: 22.6%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a detrimental impact on the liquid cooling business in data centers. Temporary shutdowns of manufacturing facilities caused significant delays in the introduction of new products. Nonetheless, the mandatory lockdown increased usage of online services, thereby driving demand for more efficient cooling systems in data centers.

Rising popularity of live streaming videos and Over The Top (OTT) media is driving development of edge data centers and supporting revenue growth of the market. Edge data center operators are spending significantly on modern data center cooling technologies to maintain optimal and efficient operational conditions. When compared to air-based alternatives, liquid cooling technologies deliver more effective cooling in a much smaller package. Such systems are suited for deployment of high-density equipment at edge data centers due to their small size.

However, lack of standardization, concerns regarding risk of electrocution or shocks, and issues of operational complexity are expected to hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent during the forecast period.

Radical Highlights From the Report

The solution segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising need for consulting & design, installation, and maintenance services among end-users. There are several methods for liquid cooling in data centers, including sealed plates placed atop CPUs, fluid compressors to chill air, and immersion in specially formulated liquids.

The research segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as requirement for high-performance computing devices in research centers is resulting in conventional data centers being rapidly replaced by more advanced modern data centers. Additionally, research institutions have begun to implement innovative cooling technologies for data centers to achieve better outcomes. As a result, there is rising demand for data center liquid cooling solutions for research applications.

The IT & telecom segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global market over the forecast period. Use of liquid cooling solutions across telecommunication companies is expected to increase at a rapid rate. Introduction of 5G technology as well as surge in Internet usage have resulted in generation of vast data volumes. Telecommunication companies are spending on building larger data centers to retain important consumer information.

Asia Pacific is expected to register a considerably robust revenue growth rate in the data center liquid cooling market over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing IT and e-Commerce businesses are expected to increase data traffic, hence boosting demand for data center cooling solutions and services in the region.

On 5 October 2021, Rittal GmbH & Company KG and EPLAN software announced launch of new data center, industrial automation, and CAE solutions. Such new releases offer end-to-end integration, design flexibility, and future-proof structures to meet rising demand for IoT abilities in industrial manufacturing.

Emergen Research has segmented the global data center liquid cooling market on the basis of component, data center type, application, end-use:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Solution

Direct Liquid Cooling

Single-phase

Two-phase

Indirect Liquid Cooling

Single-phase

Two-phase

Services

Consulting & Design

Installation

Maintenance

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Large Data Centers

Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Defense

Government

Manufacturing

Energy

Research

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Enterprises

Colocation Providers

Hyperscale Data Centers

Cloud Providers

Information found nowhere else

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the data center liquid cooling Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

