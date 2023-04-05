Maranello Collision Auto Body Shop Announces Grand Re-Opening

Miami Body Shop Miami Collision Repair Auto body shop

Let us take the stress of repairing your car off your hands. We're experts in collision repair and restoration, so we know what needs to be done to get your car back on the road as quickly as possible” — Frank Petrone

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maranello Collision, a Miami Body Shop is proud to announce their grand re-opening of its new auto body repair shop. Located in the heart of Miami, specifically in Coral Gables. The shop offers a wide range of services, from minor dents and scratches to major collision repair.

This Auto Body Shop Miami is owned and operated by a team of experienced auto body technicians who have been in the business for over 20 years. They specialize in providing high-quality repairs and services to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Maranello Collision is one of the few Miami collision center equipped with the latest technology and tools to ensure that all repairs are done to the highest standards. The technicians use only the best materials and parts to ensure that each repair is done correctly and safely.

The shop also offers a variety of services, including paint less dent repair, wheel alignment, and custom body work. Customers can also take advantage of the shop’s free estimates and warranties on all repairs.

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information, please visit the shop’s website at https://www.maranellocollision.com/ or call 305-665-7556

Miami Body Shop