Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,244 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,737 in the last 365 days.

Maranello Collision Auto Body Shop Announces Grand Re-Opening

Miami Body Shop

Miami Body Shop

Miami Collision Repair

Miami Collision Repair

Auto body shop

Auto body shop

Let us take the stress of repairing your car off your hands. We're experts in collision repair and restoration, so we know what needs to be done to get your car back on the road as quickly as possible”
— Frank Petrone

MIAMI, FL, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Maranello Collision, a Miami Body Shop is proud to announce their grand re-opening of its new auto body repair shop. Located in the heart of Miami, specifically in Coral Gables. The shop offers a wide range of services, from minor dents and scratches to major collision repair.

This Auto Body Shop Miami is owned and operated by a team of experienced auto body technicians who have been in the business for over 20 years. They specialize in providing high-quality repairs and services to all makes and models of cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Maranello Collision is one of the few Miami collision center equipped with the latest technology and tools to ensure that all repairs are done to the highest standards. The technicians use only the best materials and parts to ensure that each repair is done correctly and safely.

The shop also offers a variety of services, including paint less dent repair, wheel alignment, and custom body work. Customers can also take advantage of the shop’s free estimates and warranties on all repairs.

The shop is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. For more information, please visit the shop’s website at https://www.maranellocollision.com/ or call 305-665-7556

Frank Petrone
Maranello Collision
+ +1 305-665-7556
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

Miami Body Shop

You just read:

Maranello Collision Auto Body Shop Announces Grand Re-Opening

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more