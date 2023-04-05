Aerospace 3D Printing Market Important figures, current trends, and growth projections until 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 1,751.1 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.6%, Market Trends – Increasing air traffic

The Aerospace 3D Printing Market report will provide readers, stakeholders, and businesses with in-depth information about market size, revenue growth, and general industry dynamics in order to help them better position themselves in the global Aerospace 3D Printing market. It offers thorough information on significant considerations, constraints, limitations, and issues in addition to market segmentations based on factors like product type, application, and regional bifurcation.

The global aerospace 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 11.98 Billion at a steady CAGR of 26.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global aerospace 3D printing market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing need for lightweight aircraft to enhance fuel-efficiency. Production of customized aircraft parts to meet the specific functional needs in aircraft is also drive demand for 3D printing in the aerospace industry. Also, customized parts and components can be produced more cost-effectively and at a rapid rate using 3D printing technology. As fuel consumption is a major cost driver for airline operators, large investments are being made on R&D and options to increase aircraft fuel-efficiency through weight reduction. 3D printing delivers an appropriate solution to produce more lightweight aircraft through aircraft part geometry optimization and use of lesser materials. Additionally, aerospace 3D printing allows various separate components and parts to be designed and produced as a single unit, which further reduces the weight of the component, and in turn improves fuel-efficiency.

Global Aerospace 3D Printing Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Aerospace 3D Printing market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Aerospace 3D Printing market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Stratasys Ltd., Höganäs AB, EOS GmbH, Norsk Titanium AS, MTU Aero Engines AG, 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, Ultimaker BV, EnvisionTEC GmbH, and ExOne

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2020, Ultimaker made an announcement about the launch of Ultimaker Essentials, which is an innovative 3D printing software solution developed to help companies to incorporate additive manufacturing in current IT infrastructures and with the benefit of easy software distribution and upgradation.

Use of 3D printers in the aerospace industry reduces manufacturing time and saves on material costs. Companies, including GE Aviation and various government organizations, such as NASA are making significant investment in research and development of novel 3D printing alloys with the ability to withstand high speed and harsh environments, while optimizing strength-to-weight ratio of the aircraft engine.

Stereolithography in aerospace sector is widely used in manufacturing aircraft/spacecraft component parts in a relatively short time period, as it allows for fast curing of printed parts. Stereolithography helps in prototyping by enabling production of a low-cost, precise model, and hence aids manufacturers in finding potential mistakes that can cost a lot by detecting flaws in design of the component parts to be printed. Additionally, the technology offers a cost-effective alternative for low-volume parts’ production and a lower lead time. Moreover, as stereolithography is driven by Computer Aided Design (CAD), it allows for easy scalability.

The aerospace 3D printing market in North America contributed largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to presence of leading 3D printing solution and services providers including Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, and ExOne, and increased investment in the research and development of 3D printing components and parts for aircraft, UAVs, and spacecraft. In addition, growth of the market in the North America, particularly in the US, is spurred by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approval for use of 3D printed and flight critical components and parts for commercial jet engines.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Aerospace 3D Printing market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Materials

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Stereolithography (SLA)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Spacecraft

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Cobots market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Cobots market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Thank you for reading our report.

