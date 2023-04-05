Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increasing usage of V2G electric vehicle charging stations

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global electric vehicle charging infrastructure market size reached USD 5.64 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 38.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is expected to drive market revenue growth, as carbon emissions continue to rise and more stringent norms are being deployed.

Increased adoption of plug-in electric cars is being driven by rising levels of carbon emissions and other harmful pollutants produced by transportation fleets. As a result, demand for electric vehicle charging stations in both public and private locations is rising. Rising demand for green energy is also expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead. Green energy is expected to play a key role in both public and private electric charging points. For plug-in and hybrid-electric vehicle owners, carbon emissions are a major concern.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the market include Chargepoint, Inc., Tesla Inc., Chargemaster Limited (BP Pulse), ABB Ltd, Electrify America LLC, EV Connect, Inc., Greenlots, SemaConnect, Inc., ClipperCreek, Inc., and Siemens AG.

Objectives of the Report:

Industrial structure analysis of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,

The report studies the historical data of the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Emergen Research has segmented the global electric vehicle charging infrastructure on the basis of provider, charging infrastructure, charging level, vehicle type, installation type, application, and region:

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Charging Point Operator

E-Mobility Service Provider

Charging Hubs

Charging Infrastructure Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

CCS

Chademo

Normal Charge

Tesla Super Charger

Type-2 (IEC 62196)

Charging Level Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Level 1 (120 V)

Level 2 ( 240 V)

Level 3 (200V -600V)

Vehicle Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Electric Bike

Plug-in Hybrid PEV

EV Passenger Cars

Heavy Delivery Vans

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Portable Charger

Fixed Charger

Application Outlook (Volume, Million Units, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2030)

Public

Private

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market:

E-mobility service provider segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly robust CAGR during the forecast period as E-mobility service providers offer optimal monetization, leading to increased network profitability, more freedom of choice, and improved electric fleet management.

Normal charge segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising demand for normal chargers among the working class owing to low cost, particularly in developing countries with larger demographics and increasing need for low-cost charging.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordably priced electric vehicles for regular usage is expected to boost market revenue growth in this region.

