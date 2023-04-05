The Decentralized Future: How Web 3.0 Market is Transforming the Digital Landscape

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Web 3.0 market size reached USD 3.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 43.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Emergence of 5G and 6G networks along with blockchain technologies and launch of new Web 3.0 dApps and Web3 wallets is a major factor projected to drive market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Web 3.0 is driven by Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which allows computers to analyze large volumes of data and aids in distribution of content based on a users’ specific needs. Web 3.0 apps are built on decentralized networks of several peer-to-peer servers, blockchains, or hybrid of the two, in which developers are rewarded for providing high-quality services, thereby establishing a stable and secure decentralized network.

However, industry experts believe that the global Web 3.0 market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario. The report further offers a preliminary and a future assessment of the pandemic’s impact on this lucrative business space. The global Web 3.0 market witnesses the significant presence of a large number of companies performing consistently to achieve optimal market growth. The current market standing of these companies, their past performances, the demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels have been extensively discussed in this report. Furthermore, the report points out the effective business approaches undertaken by the market players to enhance their product portfolios and prosper considerably.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Web3 Foundation, Helium, Ocean Protocol Foundation Ltd., Decentraland, Binance, Alchemy Insights, Inc., Crypto.com, Coinbase, Ripple, and Highstreet

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Artificial Intelligence segment revenue is expected to register a rapid rate during the forecast period. Web 3.0 machines can read and decipher data, and creation of intelligent machines will certainly offer numerous benefits and advantages in future. Web 2.0 has similar capabilities, but is primarily human-based, which allows corrupt behaviors such as rigged ratings, biased reviews, and others. Moreover, Al distinguishes between genuine and fake, which is a major advantage for various reasons.

Cryptocurrency segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Web 3.0 is the latest version of public blockchains, which is a record-keeping system for cryptocurrency transactions. Web 3.0 protocols rely majorly on cryptocurrencies. Users can also avail monetary incentives, rewards, and points for helping to create, govern, contribute, or improve any projects.

Market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to consistently high demand for Web 3.0 systems from various end-use sectors such as BSFI, e-Commerce and retail, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others.

On 17 December 2021, Government of Telangana, India, CoinSwitch Kuber, and Lumos Labs announced launch of India Blockchain accelerator to support blockchain entrepreneurs. As part of the accelerator, selected blockchain entrepreneurs will be able to secure government accreditation, go-to-market support, grant support, and mentorship. Selected participants will also get an opportunity to raise pre-seed and seed investments of USD 700,000 or more from investment partners Lightspeed and WoodstockFund.

Global Web 3.0 Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Ubiquity

Semantic Web

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3D Graphics

Others

Blockchain Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Public

Private

Consortium

Hybrid

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Cryptocurrency

Conversational Al

Data and Transaction Storage

Payments

Smart Contract

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

