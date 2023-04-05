Fiber Optics Market Growth - CAGR of 9.9% During Forecast Period 2021-2028 | Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated,

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for fiber to the x and for fiber optics in smart city development projects are some key factors driving global fiber optics market revenue

Fiber Optics Market Size – USD 4.54 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.9%, Market Trends – Increasing 5G deployment globally” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fiber optics market size reached USD 4.54 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for Fiber to the x (FTTx), as well as increased need for fiber optics in smart city infrastructure are among some major factors driving global fiber optics market revenue growth. In addition, increasing 5G deployment is expected to boost revenue growth of the market in the near future. Interconnected technologies play a significant role in smart city environments for transmitting, collecting, and converting data into useful information to build and improve infrastructural facilities.

Fiber optics is a technology that sends data as light signals across vast distances using minuscule glass or plastic fibres. Fiber optic lines, as opposed to conventional copper cables, can transmit a lot of data across great distances without experiencing any signal deterioration. Because of this, fibre optics are a great option for telecommunications networks, high-speed internet connections, and even medical equipment. Because of the technology's greater performance and dependability, current communication systems use it extensively. Fiber optics is a popular option for usage in tough areas like factories or oil rigs since it is also immune to electromagnetic interference.

Top Companies Operating in the Fiber Optics Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Finisar Corporation, Corning Incorporated, Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Corporation, Optical Cable Corporation, Sterlite Technologies Limited, Leoni AG, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., and America Fujikura Ltd.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Single-mode segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as single-mode is being used for long-distance deployments spanning lengths from 2 meters to 10,000 meters.

Plastic Optic Fiber (POF) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Plastic optical fibers are widely used in digital household appliances, home networks, and industrial connections for low-speed, short-distance applications. Plastic fibers play an important role in transmitting data in defense communication infrastructure and multimedia devices.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to rapid industrialization and growing telecommunications industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber optics on the basis of components, fiber type, cable type, application, and region:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Couplers

Connectors

Transmitters

Amplifiers

Receivers

Others

Software

Services

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Plastic Optical Fiber (POF)

Glass Optical Fiber

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Single-mode

Multi-mode

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Telecommunication

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Government

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Fiber Optics Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Fiber Optics market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analysed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Fiber Optics market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Radical Features of the Fiber Optics Market Report:

The report encompasses Fiber Optics market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Fiber Optics industry

