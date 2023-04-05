Europe POS Software Market growing at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2024

Europe POS Software Market

The Europe POS software market was valued to grow from US$ 3,405.81 million in 2021 to US$ 6,308.14 million by 2028.

NEWYORK, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Europe POS Software Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2021–2028.”

This report includes an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The report presents the market opportunities and a tangible impact on the key players dominating the market.

Top Companies in the Europe POS Software Market include:

• AWEK microdata GmbH

• Clover Network, Inc.

• dascus GmbH

• Dotypos

• GK Software SE

• LightSpeed Commerce Inc.

• orderbird AG

• ready2order GmbH

• Shore GmbH

• Block, Inc.

Strategic Insights:

In January 2022, Square announced ISO 27001 certification. ISO 27001 is the most internationally recognized standard for information security management.

In February 2020, ready2order GmbH raised US$ 5.41 million in seed funding led by Reimann Investors and Speedinvest to develop its integrated POS technology for European businesses.

Europe POS Software Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the Europe POS Software Market on the basis of Types are:

• On-premise

• Cloud

On the basis of Application, the Europe POS Software Market is segmented into:

• Inventory Tracking,

• Purchasing Management,

• Sales Reporting,

• Customer Engagement,

• Booking System,

• Payroll

• Others.

Europe POS Software Market Research Report 2021 to 2028:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Europe POS Software Market International and Regional Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of the market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications.

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications.

Chapter 6: Analysis of Europe POS Software Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of the market.

Finally, the report presents market information in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been maintained to provide maximum business value. It provides critical insight into market dynamics and enables strategic decision-making for established market participants and those willing to enter the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data for up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

