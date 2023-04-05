Wireless Earbuds Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2021 -2028 | Apple Inc., Bose Corporation,

Emergen Research Logo

Escalating number of smartphone users around the world and increased consumer spending on electronic gadgets are expected to bolster market growth

Wireless Earbuds Market Size – USD 4.59 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 15.2%, Market Trends – Rising demand for wireless earbuds with smarter, more advanced features” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global wireless earbuds market size is expected to reach USD 14.23 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.2%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is majorly supported by wider access to the Internet, growing use of smartphones with advanced features functionalities, emergence of advanced wireless technologies, and rising disposable incomes of consumers, especially in developing nations such as India and China.

Other key factors driving market growth are rising demand for wireless earbuds among students and the working population, growing trends of work from home and online schooling in the pandemic era, and increasing availability of wireless earphones at highly affordable prices, manufactured by companies such as Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. Furthermore, escalating demand for high-end music & entertainment devices, mainly among the younger population, emergence of advanced technologies such as ANC (active noise cancellation), and rising demand for wireless earbuds that are highly compatible with intelligent virtual assistants including Alexa, Siri, Cortana, and Google Assistant have further boosted the global market growth over the recent past.

Top Companies Operating in the Wireless Earbuds Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Apple Inc., Bose Corporation, Sony Corporation, Samsung, JVC, OnePlus, Jaybird, Beats Electronics LLC, Shure Inc., and Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG., among others.

Some Key Highlights of the Report:

Based on application, the music & entertainment segment is the fastest-growing segment in the global wireless earbuds market. The segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing demand for high-end entertainment devices with enhanced audio and noise cancellation features, increasing number of smartphone users, and growing inclination towards live music streaming and podcasts.

Among distribution channels, the online platforms segment is expected to reach the highest revenue share over the forecast period, owing to the significant rise of the e-commerce industry, rising trend of online shopping, and growing availability of wireless earbuds on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Walmart, often at discounted prices.

In 2020, North America was the most dominant of all regional markets in the global wireless earbuds market in terms of revenue. Market growth in this region is attributed to rising adoption Alexa or Siri-compatible smart home devices, increasing indulgence of the youth in online gaming and other entertainment activities, rising demand for wireless earbuds among tech-savvy consumers, and increasing use of these devices during fitness activities or outdoor sports. The presence of leading brands including Bose, Apple, and Beats Electronics in the region is another major factor accounting for the North America market growth.

The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position.

For the purpose of this report, the global wireless earbuds market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fitness

Gaming

Music & entertainment

Virtual Reality

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial

Consumer

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Online platforms

Offline retail stores

Wireless Earbuds Market Segmentation by Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

The latest report on the global Wireless Earbuds market offers strategic insights into the market landscape to stakeholders, investors, and business owners to help them make efficient and lucrative business decisions based on key statistical data and facts. The report aims to offers a thorough outlook of the Wireless Earbuds market based on various key elements, such as market drivers, limitations, threats, restraining factors, and growth prospects. The report aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the Wireless Earbuds market growth and expansion in each key region of the world. It offers accurate estimations about the expected market size and growth over the projected timeline of 2021-2028.

