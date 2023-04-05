Submit Release
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Mahuta

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Brussels with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta.  The two discussed the importance of ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, our critical support for Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion, and our joint efforts to help meet the needs of Pacific Island countries.

