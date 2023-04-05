Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Mahuta

There were 2,139 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,994 in the last 365 days.
The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today in Brussels with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta. The two discussed the importance of ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, our critical support for Ukraine against Russia’s unprovoked full-scale invasion, and our joint efforts to help meet the needs of Pacific Island countries.