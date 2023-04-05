Hybrid Cloud Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR of 18.4%, By by 2030 | Cisco Systems Inc, Amazon ,VMWare.

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid digitization by enterprises across the globe is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Hybrid Cloud Market Size – USD 71.23 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.4%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of hybrid cloud hosting service ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research has recently published a comprehensive research study titled "Hybrid Cloud Market is Growing Rapidly", indicating a rising interest in Hybrid Cloud research in the year 2023.

The global hybrid cloud market size reached USD 71.23 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid digitization by enterprises across the globe is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Hybrid cloud hosting is a method of leveraging cloud computing by partnering with a managed cloud hosting provider. It provides businesses with flexible cloud solutions without putting strains and expanses of architecting a complex cloud environment solely on the internal IT team. One major factor behind the growth of hybrid cloud hosting is cost control, where hybrid cloud consolidates costs, reduces capital expenses, and reduces server maintenance, particularly when one deploys it through a hosting service. Flexibility and scalability also allow businesses to change to their needs. Compatibility issues are solved by hybrid cloud hosting. All these factors are driving revenue growth of the market. In June 2022, U.S. based cloud computing company VMware introduced VMware vSphere+ and VMware vSAN+ to assist businesses in integrating the advantages of the cloud into their current on-premises infrastructure without affecting their workloads or hosts. These new services, which were unveiled at VMworld 2021 as a technological preview known as Project Arctic, would assist clients in improving their infrastructure by offering centralized cloud-based infrastructure management, integrated Kubernetes, access to new hybrid cloud services, and a flexible subscription model.

In addition, the recent trend of digitization across the globe is a key factor contributing to market revenue growth. Rapid digitization among enterprises helping the hybrid cloud market to grow at a faster rate. Rising demand for agile and scalable computing systems is one of the major factors of market revenue growth. With the pandemic, most enterprises are now shifting into digitized work environments thereby increasing the demand for hybrid cloud systems. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are also sifting to digitalization. Many organizations have adopted digital efforts during the past few months of imprisonment and have discovered that they are far more effective than earlier solutions. In order to adopt the digital culture, many small and medium-sized businesses create digitization strategies that include communication tools. For education and internalization of ideas like remote technology, security applications, big data services, digital jobs, and other measures, many SMEs utilize resources from major corporations, which creates a high demand for the hybrid cloud market.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Amazon Inc., CenturyLink Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Company, Fujitsu Limited, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, VMWare Inc., and Rackspace Inc

Hybrid Cloud Market – Segmentation Assessment

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solutions

Services

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud Management and Orchestration

Disaster Recovery

Hybrid Hosting

Service Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Infrastructure as a Service

Platform as a Service

Software as a Service

Regional Analysis:

» North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

» South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

» Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

» Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

» Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Dynamics

3.1. Hybrid Cloud Market Impact Analysis (2020-2030)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Global Hybrid Cloud Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2030)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

