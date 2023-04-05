Silica Gel Market Surges as Demand for Moisture Control Solutions Increases

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage in the chromatography sector is one of the key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 560.2 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 3.4%, Market Trends – Rising adoption of silica gel in the food & beverage industry ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silica gel market size reached USD 560.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period to a latest analysis by Emergen Research. The increasing usage in the chromatography sector is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The rising adoption of silica gel in the food & beverage industry is expected to fuel revenue growth of the market even more. Non-alcoholic beverages, alcoholic beverages, liquors, essential oils, and snacks can all benefit from the use of silica gel. Additionally, it enhances the smoothness of liquids, for which food and beverage goods frequently use additives like precipitated silica gel. The drink becomes finer and more visible as a result of the silica gel's removal of the turbid polymers that cause haziness or cloudiness in liquids. Silica gel is a common ingredient in food items and supplements since it prevents clumping, making it simpler to package, transport, consume, and flow. All these benefits should boost demand for silica gel and support the market's revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The indicating segment is expected to register significant market revenue growth. There are two typical markers used with silica gels: cobalt chloride and methyl violet. The most typical of them is cobalt chloride, which when moist changes from a rich blue to a pink tint. Methyl violet is seen as being safer despite being relatively new and changing from orange to green or orange to colorless, demonstrating that silica gel undergoes chemical modification to change colors as it absorbs moisture and eventually saturates. Due to this quality, bulk silica gel is ideal for drying up gases and air.

The fine segment is expected to register steady growth. Fine pore silica gel is used as a desiccant for the storage of food and metal parts due to its high moisture absorption capacity at low humidity. Only ambient water vapor within the typical humidity range is absorbed by A-type. It can be used as an adsorbent, catalyst carrier, separator, variable-pressure adsorbent, and others.

The desiccant segment is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. It can serve a variety of functions, including safeguarding priceless objects held in storage as well as antiques, large and small decorations, coin collections, and other useful items. In order to prevent humidity, they can be placed in computer cases near windows and added to filing cabinets to protect documents. Additionally, it can be used to guard against warping hardwood frames and boxes that contain chemicals to preserve color.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Fuji Silysia Chemical Ltd., Solvay S.A., China National Bluestar Co. Ltd., Clariant AG, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Hengye, Inc., SiliCycle Inc., PQ Corporation, and Multisorb

Global Silica Gel Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Pore Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Fine

Medium

Wide

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Food Additives

Desiccant

Chromatography

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Silica Gel Market Size Worth USD 746.3 Million in 2030