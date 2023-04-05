Wireless Mesh Network Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Industry, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Wireless Mesh Network Market Share to Grow at a CAGR of 12.5% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Wireless Mesh Network Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global wireless mesh network market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like radio frequencies, applications, architectures, end uses, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 12.5%
The wireless mesh network market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for phone and internet connectivity. The market for wireless mesh network, also known as WMN, is also being driven forward by the rising support for intelligent street lighting infrastructure that controls the amount of light that is used. The growth of the industry is also being aided by the expanding wireless mesh network communication capabilities in the mining, chemical, and oil and gas industries.
The increased adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) technologies across a range of sectors is driving the global wireless mesh network market. Additionally, the market will be further driven by rising utilisation of mobile and handset devices, as well as advanced smartphone technology.
The expansion of the WMN market is also anticipated to be influenced by the creation of smart cities and smart gadgets, with a focus on improving the means of communication between municipalities and government agencies.
The need for video surveillance applications, which are employed by many government organisations as a security measure to maintain track of employees and buildings, has also increased the demand for wireless mesh network market. Additionally, WMNs are used to keep an eye on the flow of traffic, which helps to prevent accidents.
Wireless Mesh Network Industry Definition and Major Segments
A wireless mesh network (WMN) is a network of radio nodes organised into a mesh topology. It belongs to a category of wireless ad hoc networks. A mesh is a complex network of devices or nodes, frequently comprising of mesh clients, mesh routers, and mesh gateways. In a wireless mesh network, topology is more static, allowing routes to converge and data to be transmitted to their destinations.
By radio frequency, the market has been divided into:
• Sub 1 GHz Band
• 2.4 GHz Band
• 4.9 GHz Band
• 5 GHz Band
Based on application, the market can be segmented into:
• Home Networking
• Video Surveillance
• Disaster Management and Rescue Operations
• Medical Device Connectivity
• Traffic Management
On the basis of architecture, the market can be categorised into:
• Infrastructure
• Hybrid
• Client
Based on end use, the market can be segmented into:
• Education
• Government
• Healthcare
• Hospitality
• Mining
• Oil and Gas
• Transportation and Logistics
• Smart Cities and Smart Warehouses
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Wireless Mesh Network Market Trends
Conducting major events in public spaces has a significant impact on WMN's extensive growth, marking a key trend in the market. The 3G, 4G, and LTE technologies are becoming more widely used, and this is projected to accelerate the growth of the wireless mesh network market.
Over the upcoming years, the WMN market is anticipated to be led by demands from disaster management and rescue operations due to the rising number of climate disasters brought on by rising temperatures. Mesh networks are used to enhance rescue efforts and are frequently employed in military applications to improve team communication. Due to its user-friendly interface and preference over other security solutions, video surveillance applications of WMNs is likely to rise significantly in the next years.
During the forecast period, North America is anticipated to dominate the wireless mesh network market. Increased demand for wide-area networks (WANs) with long range and low power consumption is responsible for the expansion.
Asia Pacific is expected to experience the quickest rate of growth over the projection period. This is attributable to the growing number of projects by various governments to construct smart cities in order to improve operational efficiencies and maximise resources. The rapidly expanding oil and gas industry in the area will also help the WMN market flourish.
Key Market Players
The major players in the wireless mesh network market report are:
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Rajant Corporation
Concentris Systems LLC
Hitachi ABB Power Grids Ltd.
Cambium Networks, Ltd.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
