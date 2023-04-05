Online Gambling Market Size in Japan 2023: Industry Share, Growth, Analysis and Research Report 2028

Japan Online Gambling Market Report 2023-2028

The research report has segmented the Japan online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region (2023-2028).

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Japan Online Gambling Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the online gambling market size in Japan reached US$ 7.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during 2023-2028.

Online Gambling Market Outlook: Application for Japan Region

Online gambling refers to the act of placing bets or wagers on various games or events through the internet using a computer or mobile device. It includes a wide range of activities, such as sports betting, online casinos, online poker, and virtual gaming. Online gambling offers convenience, easy access, and 24/7 availability, owing to which it is gaining popularity across the world. It allows players to participate in various games and events from the comfort of their homes, without the need to visit physical gambling establishments. Online gambling is also associated with several risks, such as addiction, financial problems, and fraud.

Japan Online Gambling Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

The increasing popularity of online gaming and sports in Japan represents a significant factor driving the market growth. In addition to this, advanced technology with a high penetration of internet and smartphone users is further contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the market is also driven by the rising inclination of people to gamble in a more convenient and accessible manner other than visiting a physical casino. In line with this, the easy availability of high-speed internet, celebrity endorsements, and cultural and corporate sponsorships are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.

Japan Online Gambling Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Game Type:

• Sports Betting

• Casino

• Others

Breakup by Device:

• Desktop

• Mobile

• Others

Regional Analysis:

Kanto Region currently dominates the Japan online gambling market.

• Kanto Region

• Kinki Region

• Central/ Chubu Region

• Kyushu-Okinawa Region

• Tohoku Region

• Chugoku Region

• Hokkaido Region

• Shikoku Region

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Industry Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

List of Tables

• Table 1: Japan: Online Gambling Market: Key Industry Highlights, 2022 and 2028

• Table 2: Japan: Online Gambling Market Forecast: Breakup by Game Type (in Million US$), 2023-2028

• Table 3: Japan: Online Gambling Market Forecast: Breakup by Device (in Million US$), 2023-2028

• Table 4: Japan: Online Gambling Market Forecast: Breakup by Region (in Million US$), 2023-2028

• Table 5: Japan: Online Gambling Market: Competitive Structure

• Table 6: Japan: Online Gambling Market: Key Players

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

