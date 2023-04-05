Treasury Invests MAD 3.65 Bln in Cash Surpluses

There were 2,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,444 in the last 365 days.
MOROCCO, April 5 - The Treasury and External Finance Directorate (DTFE) launched, on Tuesday, two cash surplus investment operations totaling 3.65 billion dirhams.
This is a first investment with repo of 2.15 billion dirhams, subscribed on one day at a weighted average rate of 2.5%, said the DTFE in a statement.
The second blank investment, worth 1.5 billion dirhams, is also subscribed on one day, at a rate of 3%, said the same source.
MAP: 04 avril 2023