Treasury Invests MAD 3.65 Bln in Cash Surpluses

MOROCCO, April 5 - The Treasury and External Finance Directorate (DTFE) launched, on Tuesday, two cash surplus investment operations totaling 3.65 billion dirhams.

This is a first investment with repo of 2.15 billion dirhams, subscribed on one day at a weighted average rate of 2.5%, said the DTFE in a statement.

The second blank investment, worth 1.5 billion dirhams, is also subscribed on one day, at a rate of 3%, said the same source.

MAP: 04 avril 2023

