Virgin Coconut Oil Market is estimated to be US$ 4012.77 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.40% - BY PMI

COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research study, the demand of Virgin Coconut Oil Market accounted for US$ 1503.95 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4012.77 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4%.
Virgin Coconut Oil (VCO) is a type of edible oil that is derived from the meat of mature coconuts. It is considered to be a healthy alternative to other vegetable oils due to its high content of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) and lauric acid. VCO has a unique taste and aroma that sets it apart from other cooking oils. It is commonly used in Southeast Asian cuisine for frying, baking, and sautéing, and also as a natural ingredient in cosmetic products due to its moisturizing and nourishing properties.
The demand for VCO has been steadily increasing in recent years due to its perceived health benefits, such as improving heart health, boosting immunity, and aiding in weight loss. The market for VCO is expected to continue to grow as more consumers become aware of its health benefits and its versatility as a cooking and cosmetic ingredient. Major producers of VCO include the Philippines, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, but it is also produced in other tropical countries. The product is sold in various forms such as bottled, canned, and in bulk. VCO is also used as an ingredient in other products such as dietary supplements, beauty products, and soaps.
• Cargill Inc., a major participant in the coconut oil market, has purchased the Dalmia olive oil business in order to expand its product offerings. In addition, Cargill Inc. spent $17.5 million in the Izegem edible vegetable oil refinery to increase its capacity.
Reasons such as the general public's growing view of virgin coconut oil as being healthier than other oils, increased consumer expenditure on functional foods and beverages, expanding interest in nourishing lifestyles, and increasing omega fatty acid intake are predicted to fuel market expansion. The primary factor limiting market expansion is the scarcity of coconuts for virgin oil extraction. Furthermore, the availability of substitutes for virgin coconut oil and the development of novel products are hampering market growth.
Virgin Coconut Oil Market accounted for US$ 1503.95 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 8660.77 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.40%. The Global virgin coconut oil market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region.
• Based on Product Type, Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market is segmented into Refined and Unrefined.
• Based on Application, Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Beauty and Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals and Others.
• Based on Distribution Channel, Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market is segmented into Online Channel and Offline Channel.
• By Region, the Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key players in global virgin coconut oil market are MaxCare VCO, Nutiva Organic Coconut Oil, Hain Celestial Group, Barlean’s Organic Oils LLC, Tropical Traditions America, Zumi Naturals Ltd, Edward and Sons Trading Company, iTi Tropicals Inc., NMK Holdings Pvt. Ltd., and Greenville Agro Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
For companies and organisations looking to comprehend their clients, rivals, and the larger market, market research is a crucial instrument. Nonetheless, the market research sector is vulnerable to a variety of factors and restraints that can have an impact on its growth and development, just like any other business.
• Health benefits: The growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of VCO, such as its ability to boost immunity, improve heart health, and aid in weight loss, is driving the demand for this product.
• Versatility: VCO is a versatile product that can be used in cooking, as a natural ingredient in cosmetic products, and as a dietary supplement. This versatility is driving the demand for VCO in various industries.
• Natural and Organic: VCO is a natural and organic product, which appeals to consumers who are looking for healthier and eco-friendly options. This is driving the demand for VCO in the market.
• Increasing disposable income: With an increase in disposable income, consumers are willing to spend more on premium and healthy products like VCO.
• Price volatility: The price of coconut oil, from which VCO is derived, can be volatile due to factors like weather conditions and supply chain disruptions. This can impact the affordability of VCO for consumers.
• Competition: The VCO market is becoming increasingly competitive, with many new players entering the market. This can lead to price wars and affect the profitability of established players.
• Sustainability concerns: The increasing demand for coconut oil has led to concerns about sustainability and the impact of coconut farming on the environment. This can affect the reputation of VCO as a sustainable and eco-friendly product.
• Limited availability: VCO is produced in tropical countries, which limits its availability in some regions. This can affect the supply chain and availability of VCO in certain markets.
