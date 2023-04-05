Global Cloud TV Market to Witness Exponential Growth Driven by Increasing Adoption of Video Streaming Services

Emergen Research Logo

Cloud TV Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of 5G technology

Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience and growing demand for cloud streaming services are some key factors driving global cloud TV market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cloud TV market size reached USD 2.03 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for video on demand with high quality user experience is expected to drive global cloud TV market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for cloud streaming services is expected to propel global cloud TV market growth in the near future. Furthermore, increasing adoption of 5G technology is further expected to augment revenue growth of the global cloud TV market during the forecast period. Several telecom providers are capitalizing on the progress of 5G technology to reinforce the cloud TV experience, which is expected to continue to boost market growth going ahead.

The cloud TV market refers to the distribution of television content and services over the internet using cloud computing technology. This market has been experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for on-demand content and flexibility in viewing options.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Public cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of public cloud-based TV is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

In terms of market share, the software as a service (SaaS) segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for SaaS-based cloud TV offerings.

Increasing demand for high user experience for on-demand video content is expected to drive revenue growth of the video-on-demand segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global cloud TV market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue share, the entertainment & media segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to increasing demand for video content delivered through the Internet.

Robust presence of domestic and international market players such as Kaltura Inc., Brightcove, Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., and others in countries in North America is driving market growth. The North America market is expected to account for largest market share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Some major companies in the global market report include Kaltura Inc, Brightcove, Inc., Amino Technologies PLC, IntelliMedia Networks Inc., Matrix Stream Technologies Inc., CSG Systems International Inc., SimpleStream Limited, ActiveVideo Networks, Inc., SeaChange International Inc., and Amagi Corporation.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented the global cloud TV market on the basis of cloud type, service, streaming, end-use, and region:

Cloud Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

Platform as a Service (PaaS)

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Streaming Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Video-on-demand

Live Streaming

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

