Non Fungible Token Market- Rise of digital assets and collectibles | at a CAGR of 12.2%

Growing popularity of blockchain-based gaming and metaverse is a key factor driving Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market revenue growth

Non Fungible Token Market Size – USD 15.54 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.2%, Market Trends – Rise of digital assets and collectibles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market size reached USD 15.54 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 34.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising popularity of metaverse and block-chain based gaming in addition to digital assets and collectibles are a few of the key factors driving market revenue growth.

NFTs are a sort of cryptographic asset that represents one-of-a-kind value units. They differ from other fungible tokens, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, in that each unit is replaceable with another. As a result, they are ideal for representing digital assets such as collectibles, art, game items, or real estate which is increasing the growth of market. Digital assets in the Metaverse, such as virtual homes, are becoming more and more expensive, making them a great choice for investors looking for a good Return On Investment (ROI). Individuals can start making money without necessarily investing in digital assets by providing various metaverse-related services. Investors have the opportunity to take part in cutting-edge technologies including Virtual Reality (VR), blockchain, Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), Augmented Reality (AR), and cryptocurrency through the metaverse. Growing popularity of metaverse is driving the cost of digital assets, creating the possibility of profits which is one of the key factors boosting the revenue growth of market.

The Revenue Forecast in 2030: USD 214.57 Billion

CAGR: (2022-2030) 34.2%

Historical Data: 2019-2020

Some of the companies competing in the Non Fungible Token Market:

ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Innowise Group, Inoru, Zfort Group, Blockchain App Factory, Brugu, Chaincella, AppDupe, Crypto.com, and Ozone Networks, Inc.

The report scrutinizes different business approaches and frameworks that pave the way for success in businesses. The report used expert techniques for analyzing the Non Fungible Token Market; it also offers an examination of the global market. To make the report more potent and easy to understand, it consists of infographics and diagrams. Furthermore, it has different policies and development plans which are presented in summary. It analyzes the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market.

The report bifurcates the Non Fungible Token market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and The report is segmented according to usage wherever applicable and the report offers all this information for all major countries and associations. It offers an analysis of the technical barriers, other issues, and cost-effectiveness affecting the market. Important contents analyzed and discussed in the report include market size, operation situation, and current & future development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies. Moreover, the report includes the list of major companies/competitors and their competition data that helps the user to determine their current position in the market and take corrective measures to maintain or increase their share holds.

Emergen Research has segmented global Non-Fungible Token (NFT) market on the basis of category, application, and region:

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Collectibles

Utility

Art

Metaverse

Game

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Real estate

Medical

Academic

Gaming

Music & art

Supply chain

Voting

Others

