Video Content Analytics Market : Analyzing the Industry's Growth and Challenges | Exclusive Report By Emergen Research

Video content analytics market revenue growth is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in technology

Video Content Analytics Market Size – USD 4.89 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 18.7%, Market Trends – Increased application in law enforcement” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global video content analytics market size is expected to reach USD 19.37 Billion at a steady CAGR of 18.7% in 2028 according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in focus on public safety by governments across the globe and rising demand among large organizations to leverage surveillance data for advanced operations is driving video content analytics market revenue growth.

Video content analytics finds application in various sectors to analyze, process, and categorize objects and activities captured. The process transforms audio and images into meaningful data. It serves various purposes, and has gained traction in recent years and is used in manufacturing companies, transport facilities and logistics operations.

Advanced video content analytics includes video investigations, dashboard visualization, real-time and forensic video data study, which helps law enforcement agencies to keep public as well as private facilities secure by taking action in real-time. Other uses include upgrading safety protocols, security enhancement, quality improvement, and standard procedure optimization (SOP).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: The need for advanced security solutions is rising due to the increasing crime rates and security threats. Video content analytics solutions offer advanced security features, such as facial recognition, object detection, and license plate recognition, which help organizations enhance their security measures.

𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐨𝐓:The adoption of IoT devices, such as surveillance cameras and sensors, is increasing due to the declining costs of IoT technologies and the need for real-time data analysis. Video content analytics solutions offer real-time video analysis and insights, which help organizations make informed decisions based on the data collected from IoT devices.

𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: The need for marketing insights is increasing due to the growing competition in the market and the need to understand customer behavior and preferences. Video content analytics solutions offer valuable insights into customer behavior, such as their shopping patterns, preferences, and interests, which help organizations tailor their marketing strategies accordingly.

𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Advancements in AI and machine learning are enabling video content analytics solutions to offer more accurate and advanced video analysis features, such as emotion detection, crowd analysis, and predictive analytics.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 Axis Communications, Honeywell, Cisco, IBM, Huawei, Avigilon, Intellivision, Aventura Systems, Intelligent Security Systems, and Gorilla Technology.

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Software

Services

𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Cloud

On-Premise

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Intrusion Management

Incident Detection

Automatic Number Plate Recognition

People/Crowd Counting

Facial Recognition

Traffic Monitoring

Others

𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Critical Infrastructure

BFSI

City Surveillance

Defense and Border Security

Hospitality and Entertainment

Education

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Traffic Management

Others (Healthcare and Life Sciences, and Construction)

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

