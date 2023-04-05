Futuristic Book Keeps Readers Wanting For More

A Thrilling Conspiracy Book Unlocks the Mysteries, Excites
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Uncover the truth of the deep mysteries in a book that will surely bring you goosebumps and take you on an imaginable journey to the future.
Everything starts in the year 2057 when the world is starved of oil and the whole world is in the unrelenting grip of the World Council. Mind-blowing twists and turns happen that will keep you on the edge of your seats!
“Sundown: Derailing Dystopia” narrates the life of NYCPD detective Nick Garvey whose plate is murderously full, contending with: the assassination of the Vice President and four Secret Service agents; the vicious power struggle between President Lenora Allison and the Supreme Leader of the World Council, Jason Beck; the off-duty avenging of the brutalization of his estranged daughter by her live-in thug; the kidnapping of his granddaughter when he gets too close to the truth about Jason Beck's world-domination dirty tricks; and his confrontation with President Lenora Allison which leads to their joint set up in front of a firing squad.
When the truth surfaces, more secrets come out. What will happen to Nick Garvey in the end? Will he find out and uncover the secrets? Will it endanger him in return?
“A very enjoyable read that is difficult to put down. It has it all for the mystery reader - conspiracies within conspiracies, murder, betrayal, and loyalty found in unpredictable places. The players in the drama are realistic and engaging,” says Amazon-verified reviewer Shade Tree Reader.
Author Carl Mitchell was born in California and loved writing ever since. His books include “Friendship City: Hanging by a Thread”, also available on Amazon.
“Sundown: Derailing Dystopia” is available on Amazon and other virtual bookstores worldwide. Visit www.CarlHMitchell.com for more book and author information.
