Novo Publishers will distribute its books through the Ingram distribution network.
CHEYENNE, WY, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Novo Publishers, a leading independent publishing house for elite entrepreneurs and business owners, announced today that it has partnered with Ingram, the world's largest distributor of physical and digital content, to expand the distribution of its books to a broader audience.
Under this new partnership, Novo Publishers' entire catalog of books will be made available to Ingram's extensive network of booksellers, libraries, and online retailers worldwide. This will allow readers in many countries to easily access and purchase Novo Publishers' high-quality books across multiple platforms, including print and e-book formats.
"Partnering with Ingram is a significant step forward for us as we look to broaden the reach of our books," said Sofia Shved, the CEO of Novo Publishers. "We are thrilled to be working with such a reputable and experienced distributor, and we believe this partnership will allow us to connect with more readers and bring our books to new markets."
Ingram is the world's largest distributor of physical and digital content, providing unparalleled distribution and fulfillment services to publishers, booksellers, libraries, and online retailers across the globe. With over 50 years of experience in the publishing industry, Ingram has established itself as a trusted partner to independent and traditional publishers, offering various services from printing, warehousing, and distribution to marketing and sales support. Ingram's innovative technology and extensive network allow publishers to connect with readers worldwide, making it easier than ever to discover, access, and purchase books in any format, from anywhere in the world.
Novo Publishers' partnership with Ingram is an essential development for the company as it continues to expand its presence in the publishing industry. This new collaboration is set to bring the company's titles to more readers, increasing their global visibility and availability.
About Novo Publishers
Novo Publishers creates and publishes high-quality books for elite entrepreneurs. We work with a select group of business leaders to help them share their knowledge and insights with the world. Our content studio helps transform your experience into a book and provides your readers with unparalleled insights and advice. Whether you're looking to grow your business or become a thought leader, Novo will give you the tools you need to succeed.
Entrepreneurship is key to creating a better future, and we're committed to promoting it through our client books. Our authors are some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world, and they offer unique perspectives on business and success. Save your lifetime business experience in the form of a book for decades to come.
