The Symbol Of Identity

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, 10.6% of youth will cope with severe major depression (Mental Health America, 2022). If this is not alarming, what could be a bigger problem for the world’s future generations?
Adults may not grasp the seriousness of this matter now, but eventually, this will come back and bite everyone in the back for not giving it much attention.
The causes are extremely vague, but it all boils down to their identities—that is why author Glo Rose decided to publish this book in the year 2021, entitled "The Flag in Me: America." She wrote this book in dedication to her two mixed-race children.
Accepting one's true self, embracing one's uniqueness, and being confident all sound simple, but they're not. “Flaws” depicted by society can be one of the main culprits.
Actually, a person's flaws are what give them their distinctive qualities. Quit the useless comparison; if everyone were flawless, life would be dull and repetitive to the point of being ugly. In other words, every single person is beautiful just the way they are. The way each person wears their ancestors' colors, their lush curly or straight hair, their thin or thick long legs, and even the flag they represent wherever a person goes, they will always bring the history of their family with them. The personality, skills, and talents that everyone possesses are proof of those treasured moments that are buried deep in the veins.
Want to understand the richness of one's history and stand firm by being true to self? Grab a copy now of Glo Rose's "The Flag in Me: America," now available on Amazon.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
