Energy as a Service Market(EaaS) Analysis By 2021 -2028 | Top Key Players WGL Energy, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Siemens

Energy as a Service Market Size – USD 55.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.0%, Market Trends – Increase in digitalization and smart metering” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Energy as a Service market size is expected to reach USD 127.63 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growing preference in the energy sector towards decentralized power generation. Rising need for energy production in a sustainable, cost-effective, and reliable manner is another major factor driving demand for decentralized energy and supporting revenue growth of the global energy as a service market. Empowerment of businesses, local consumers, and communities with the help of decentralized energy as the smaller power generation plants can be connected to the grid is boosting steady utilization of decentralized power distribution services.

The Energy as a Service (EaaS) market refers to the practice of outsourcing energy services and solutions to a third-party provider, who manages and optimizes energy consumption, generation, and storage on behalf of the customer. The EaaS market is gaining momentum due to its ability to help organizations reduce energy costs, enhance energy efficiency, and achieve sustainability goals.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Increasing preference towards decentralized power generation and reduction in costs of renewable power generation are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Top Companies Profiled in the Energy as a Service Market Report Include : WGL Energy, ENGIE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Johnson Controls, General Electric, EDF Renewables, Edison International, Alpiq, and Enel X.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest report encases an in-depth summary of the intensely competitive landscape of the global Energy as a Service Market , with systematic profiling of the companies operating across this industry. In this section of the report, experts have listed down the strategic initiatives undertaken by these market rivals for proposed business expansion. Additionally, it highlights the key developments and financial positions of these companies to explain the overall market scenario. The company profiles of the established and new players have also been assessed in the report through effective analytical tools like SWOT analysis.

Key factors driving the growth of the EaaS market include :

Increasing demand for energy efficiency: The need for energy-efficient solutions is rising due to the increasing demand for energy and the growing awareness of the impact of energy consumption on the environment. EaaS providers offer innovative solutions that help organizations optimize energy usage and reduce energy costs.

Growing adoption of renewable energy: The adoption of renewable energy sources is increasing due to the declining costs of renewable energy technologies and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. EaaS providers help organizations transition to renewable energy sources by offering renewable energy solutions and managing energy storage systems.

Government initiatives and regulations: Governments around the world are introducing initiatives and regulations aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting energy efficiency. EaaS providers help organizations comply with these regulations and achieve their sustainability goals.

Increasing focus on sustainability: Organizations are increasingly focusing on sustainability as a way to reduce their environmental impact, enhance their brand reputation, and attract customers. EaaS providers help organizations achieve their sustainability goals by offering energy-efficient solutions and managing renewable energy sources.

Advancements in technology: Technological advancements, such as IoT, artificial intelligence, and blockchain, are enabling EaaS providers to offer innovative solutions that optimize energy usage and reduce energy costs.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Energy as a Service market on the basis of service type, end-use, and region:

Service type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Operational and Maintenance Services

Energy Supply Services

Energy Efficiency and Optimization Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Industrial

Commercial

Regional Overview:

The global Energy as a Service Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Energy as a Service Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

