BUILDING CONFIDENCE AND PRIDE AT AN EARLY AGE

Glo Rose creates a children’s book to take pride of their American roots.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Glo Rose shares a children’s book that kids and parents will surely enjoy reading while learning about the roots of the American Flag and how they experience it in their every day lives.
As a parent herself, Glo Rose wrote "The Flag In Me: America" to give her children the importance of being brave, persevering, and having hope. In this book, author Glo Rose also emphasizes that all races are equal, that none should be abandoned or ridiculed, and that everyone has similarities to anyone else in the community. This book is definitely a good read for kids and parents as this will nurture them to understand equality, whatever their race and color, and that the values of the flag apply to all of them.
With its colorful illustrations and easy-to-read words that kids can understand, "The Flag in Me: America" is a great book to share with kids as their bedtime story or even as a story-telling book with preschoolers and kindergarteners.
Parents should definitely get a copy of "The Flag in Me: America" by Glo Rose because this can help them prepare their kids' behaviors towards racism for the future at a very young age. Grab a copy of this book from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all the other leading online book retailers.
