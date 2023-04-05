With CAGR of 12.4%, Molecular Diagnostics Market Size To Reach USD 57.05 Billion in 2030

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Molecular Diagnostics Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global molecular diagnostics market size was USD 19.86 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rise in prevalence of infectious diseases and increased use of point-of-care diagnostic tests are some of the key factors driving market revenue growth. Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostic testing technologies offer various benefits over traditional diagnostic procedures including better prices, improved efficiency, and potential to provide quick data for decision-making. In addition, increasing use of Point-of-Care (POC) diagnostics testing equipment is being driven by need to make healthcare more patient-centered by organizing medical services around the patient rather than practitioner. Several patients find testing inconvenient as testing process is usually separate from consultation.

Key Players Included in this report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin.

Molecular Diagnostics Market, By Product & Services (Reagent, Instrument, Software & Service), By Technology (Polymerase Chain Reaction), By Application, By End-Use, By Test Location, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Some Key Highlights from the Report

By product & service, the reagent & kits segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to high popularity of these items by end-use to their regular use.

By technology, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This may be ascribed to increased use of PCR in proteomics and genomics, as well as use of RT-PCR in COVID-19 test, PCR equipment automation, and advent of sophisticated technologies such as qRT-PCR.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Molecular Diagnostics Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing and NGS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other technologies

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Molecular Diagnostics Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Molecular Diagnostics Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Molecular Diagnostics Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

