Worldwide Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Size To Reach USD 17.80 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research
Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Trends – Increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring system during clinical studies
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.
The global continuous glucose monitoring system market size reached USD 4.31 billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of diabetes and increasing demand for continuous glucose monitoring systems for better diabetes management are expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Besides, increasing usage of continuous glucose monitoring systems during clinical studies will continue to boost revenue growth of the market. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, continuous glucose monitoring systems outperform Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) systems in clinical studies including gestational diabetes mellitus. Additionally, development of more technologically advanced systemsto control diabetes will boost product acceptance going ahead. These are some major factors driving growth of the global continuous glucose monitoring system market revenue.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Component (Integrated Insulin Pumps, Transmitters & Receivers, Sensors), By Demographics (Child (≤14 years), Adult (>14 years)), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Healthcare, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028
Key Players Included in this report are:
Medtronic plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Senseonics Holdings, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics Ltd., GlySens Incorporated, and Ypsomed Holding AG
Some Key Highlights from the Report
Sensor segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period as sensor, which employs glucose oxidase to monitor glucose levels, is a key component of continuous glucose monitoring systems.
Adult (>14 years) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period because of the growing geriatric population.
Hospital segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Growing use of continuous glucose monitoring systems in hospital settings for the detection of blood sugar levels in patients with diabetes mellitus is driving growth of the segment.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Integrated Insulin Pumps
Transmitters & Receivers
Sensors
Demographics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Child (≤14 years)
Adult (>14 years)
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.
Regional Outlook
We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services.
