The Global Corn Starch Market 2023-2028: Trends and Challenges

Corn Starch Market price trend

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, the global corn starch market size reached 84.2 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 98.2 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.65% during 2023-2028.

Also known as maize starch, corn starch is a white, tasteless, and odorless powder obtained from the corn grain. It is used as a thickening agent in gravies, marinades, sauces, soups, and casseroles. It is also employed to relieve itchiness and irritation caused by rashes on account of its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Moreover, it is utilized as an alternative to chemically formulated talcum powders on account of their moisture-absorbing properties. Corn starch is also widely used in animal feed, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, textile, pulp and paper, and food and beverage (F&B) sectors across the globe.

Global Corn Starch Market Trends:

The growing working population and the consequently escalating demand for processed food represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. Apart from this, corn starch is widely incorporated in cosmetic formulations to control viscosity, add absorbency, and enhance the skin conditioning properties of the final product. This, in confluence with the rising demand for cosmetic products due to the increasing focus of individuals on appearance, is propelling the market growth. In line with this, increasing affordability and easy availability of corn starch products across online distribution channels is creating a favorable market outlook worldwide. Additionally, key market players are introducing bioplastics prepared from corn starch in packaging solutions as an alternative to plastic materials, which is strengthening the market growth.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Category:

Native Starch

Modified Starch

Sweeteners

Breakup by Application:

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals

Textile

Paper & Corrugates

Others

Regional Insights:

United States

China

European Union

Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of corn starch companies are:

Cargill, Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company

Ingredion Incorporated

Roquette Frères S.A

Tate & Lyle PLC

