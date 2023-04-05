The Blowout Feature Is Set To Make Online Sports Games More Realistic 

With the growing calls for the blowout feature to be incorporated in more games, the future looks bright for The Blowout Feature.

MADISON, WISCONSIN, USA, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- With an aim to collaborate with popular gaming companies, The Blowout Feature is now receiving the adoration of both the sports video game market and fans as it keeps ingraining itself into the gaming culture. The initial response to the blowout feature has been outstanding as the company continues to run polls on Instagram regarding the inclusion of the blowout feature in all sports games, and so far, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.The blowout feature works in two distinctive ways. To play online with friends or in exhibition games, select blowout from the settings menu and then select from the choices, which can be 21, 30, 40, or off. When the blowout level is reached, using 35 as the starting point, the game will instantly end for the person in the lead. This will allow fans to exit the games once a clear winner has emerged. In a recent poll on Instagram asking users if they would like an optional blowout feature in 2K and Madden, 79% of users supported the idea.It is common knowledge that most online games drag themselves even when the winner is clear. In a game where one rival leads by subsequent margins with only a few minutes left, the gamers are still forced to finish the game as they have no option to auto-finish the game. This problem has hampered many sports video games, whether it's Madden, FIFA, Call Of Duty or NHL.Praising the new feature, one of their most ardent followers on Instagram writes, “Hey what’s up, came across your Instagram page and wanted to tell you that your concept is wild, and this will be a game changer for sure. You have it all together, too, the solution to a problem all gamers experience, and the prototypes are great. I can’t wait to use your feature.In the words of Darnell Norwood, the founder of the company, “You are going to earn nothing by simply sit-in through a game whether a player has a 50-point advantage in football and basketball games or an 8–10-point lead in a soccer or hockey match, as those games will quickly start to feel monotonous.”This is why the blowout feature team has carefully designed a concept that a majority of players find extremely appealing. For online play worldwide, gamers can now simply choose the blowout feature, and the game will search for opponents that's using the feature. Once the standard blowout option is reached, the game will immediately end on its own.To get the latest updates by The Blowout Feature, visit their website: www.blowoutfeatureuniversal.com