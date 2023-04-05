A Glimpse of Life in a Seemingly Endless Pandemic

Take a step back in time to one of the most important moments in the history of global health and
peek into a world plagued by smallpox
ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pandemic that the globe has recently experienced has been difficult for people all around
the world and for the global economy. In its wake, tourism collapsed and goods and
transportation were halted, shattering the lives of millions across the globe. Without the
COVID-19 vaccine, the world would not have begun to recover from the devastation caused
by the unexpected pandemic.
Dr. Barbara ten Brink's book During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner discusses smallpox, a
disease that plagued the early fourth century CE until it was eradicated in 1980, as well as the
strife and pain felt in the era before vaccines were developed. It details Dr. Edward Jenner's
efforts and research on smallpox, which resulted in the creation of the first vaccine, earning
the doctor the title "Father of Vaccination."
A fascinating read that is sure to entice readers to the life and accomplishments of Edward
Jenner. This biography of Dr. Edward Jenner allows readers a different perspective on history
that is well-researched and written in such a way that readers are taken on a backseat ride
through history, learning about life before vaccinations and the life of the brilliant doctor.
Put on a seatbelt and take a ride and let Dr. Barbara ten Brink lead readers through a world
of discovery and history as Dr. Edward Jenner conquers smallpox. A read that is sure to inspire
young minds of generations to come.
