A Glimpse of Life in a Seemingly Endless Pandemic

During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner

Take a step back in time to one of the most important moments in the history of global health and peek into a world plagued by smallpox

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The pandemic that the globe has recently experienced has been difficult for people all aroundthe world and for the global economy. In its wake, tourism collapsed and goods andtransportation were halted, shattering the lives of millions across the globe. Without theCOVID-19 vaccine, the world would not have begun to recover from the devastation causedby the unexpected pandemic.Dr. Barbara ten Brink's book During the Pandemic with Edward Jenner discusses smallpox, adisease that plagued the early fourth century CE until it was eradicated in 1980, as well as thestrife and pain felt in the era before vaccines were developed. It details Dr. Edward Jenner'sefforts and research on smallpox, which resulted in the creation of the first vaccine, earningthe doctor the title "Father of Vaccination."A fascinating read that is sure to entice readers to the life and accomplishments of EdwardJenner. This biography of Dr. Edward Jenner allows readers a different perspective on historythat is well-researched and written in such a way that readers are taken on a backseat ridethrough history, learning about life before vaccinations and the life of the brilliant doctor.Put on a seatbelt and take a ride and let Dr. Barbara ten Brink lead readers through a worldof discovery and history as Dr. Edward Jenner conquers smallpox. A read that is sure to inspireyoung minds of generations to come.