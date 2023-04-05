[Latest Report] Global Last Mile Logistics Market Competitive Growth Analysis, Industry Size, Share, And Forecast 2030

Last Mile Logistics Market

Last Mile Logistics Market Size Is Projected To Reach USD 136.24 Billion In 2023 And Forecast Value Of USD 235.77 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR of 8.15%

The market's constant developments, capacity, production, and production value are all covered in the report. It also includes a detailed analysis of import/export, demand/supply, and cost/profit.

The last mile logistics market refers to the last stage of a supply chain, which involves moving goods from a transportation hub or warehouse to their ultimate destination - usually a home or business address. This step can be particularly complex and expensive due to the high levels of coordination, speed, and flexibility required to guarantee packages arrive intact and on time.

In recent years, the last-mile logistics market has experienced tremendous growth due to e-commerce's meteoric rise and growing demand for fast and dependable deliveries of goods. This has spawned new delivery models such as same-day or on-demand pickups, along with technology-enabled optimization of routes for better tracking and visibility.

The market has been studied in order to prepare this Last Mile Logistics report. It was analyzed by considering a variety of markets, trends, future products, marketing strategies, and other opportunities.

The report provides numerical data on market size and trading volume over a given period. The report contains a detailed log of possible and difficult situations the corporate media covers. Including covid19 in the Global Last Mile Logistics market properties, future forecasts, well-being, end-to-use industry, and market competition.

Last Mile Logistics Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

FedEx

Kuehne + Nagel

SF Express

XPO Logistics

DB Schenker Logistics

Nippon Express

GEODIS

CEVA Logistics

J.B. Hunt (JBI DCS & ICS)

Agility

China POST

Hitachi Transport System

DSV

YTO Express

Panalpina

Toll Holdings

Expeditors International of Washington

GEFCO

ZTO Express

STO Express

Dachser

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Sinotrans

Yusen Logistics

Global Last Mile Logistics By Types:

B2C

B2B

Global Last Mile Logistics By Applications:

3C Products

Fresh Products

Others

Regions Covered In Last Mile Logistics Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

