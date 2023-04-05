There were 2,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,641 in the last 365 days.
Karen East will Exhibit Her Powerful Dystopian Fiction Novel, Sanctuary, at the LA Festival of Books 2023
Bright Chavez, MainspringBooks
April 05, 2023, 14:28 GMT
The book is beautifully written, with East exploring the Anishinaabe way of life in a unique work that marries science fiction and philosophy.”
— James Pete
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With her book, Sanctuary, author Karen East is one of the novelists whose works will be presented at the event, bringing a glimpse of what it would be like if major corporations and the government took control of our lives in a 352-page literature.
Now out on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, Karen East’s Sanctuary will be a part of the book library during the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) from April 22 and 23, 2023, and is expected to attract hundreds of authors, publishers, librarians, special guests, and exhibitors.
Karen East is retired from the practice of marriage and family therapy. She currently has two children, a grandson, and four great-granddaughters and lives in Northern Wisconsin. For nineteen years, East has worked with American Indian tribes in the Midwest.
Karen East's Sanctuary is a fascinating and instructive tale that will have readers on the edge of their seats. Set in the future when freedom no longer exists, the story is an eye-opener that informs readers of the disastrous consequences of allowing huge businesses and the government to seize control of people's lives.
The book takes a distinct approach to dystopian fiction since the circumstances presented are not far from our current reality. The novel's characters are well-written and multi-dimensional, as well as fast-paced and thoroughly researched.
The plot centers around companies' apparent disdain for the environment, paving the path for climate change, which might be disastrous for all of us. East had this in mind when she wrote about the novel's hazardous atmosphere. Her picture of environmental destruction and the loss of democracy is disturbing, but it appears realistic.
“Sanctuary takes us through polluted haze to ceremonial smoke guided by the spirit of the Anishinaabe. Karen East's background in the humanities of our two cultures and her ties to the Ojibway weave this story of desperation, hope, and survival.”—James Pete, Amazon Review.
Sanctuary is now available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Don’t miss it at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) from April 22-23, 2022.
