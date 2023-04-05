FNIRS Brain Imaging System Market–Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2030-By PMI

The report "FNIRS Brain Imaging System Market, By Product Type (Desk Type and Portable Type), By End-User (University, Hospital, Research Institution, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
•In 2018, Hitachi introduced fNIRS system in the market, ETG-4100. It is characterized as highly sensitive and faster for measuring the hemodynamics of the brain.
Analyst View:
The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is the important factor that raises the demand for fNIRS brain imaging system market to a great extent. For instance, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, in 2019, around 5.8 million people are affected by Alzheimer’s within the United States. Moreover, almost 1 out of 10 people aged 65 and above have Alzheimer’s and around 1 in 3 die because of Alzheimer’s. Thereby, this is the sufficient fact that attributes to the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The intensifying need for non-invasive, portable, and cost-effective technique for assessing cortical activity in humans is a key factor driving the demand for fNIRS brain imaging systems. Such a feature is beneficial while imaging the brain of sports person or in rehabilitation research, where the motion of subjects. In recent years, the demand for fNIRS brain imaging systems has been increasingly catalyzed by the reduction in prices of these modalities and therefore the commercial availability of the devices. The user-friendliness is a key attribute boosting its demand among clinicians.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global FNIRS Brain Imaging System market accounted for US$ 121.5 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 361.4 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, End-User, and region.
• Depending upon the product type, the global fNIRS Brain Imaging System market is sub-segmented into Desk Type, And Portable Type.
• Depending upon the End-User, the global fNIRS Brain Imaging System market is sub-segmented into University, Hospital, Research Institution, and
Others.
• By region, North America dominates the fNIRS Brain Imaging System market. This is attributed to the high prevalence of neurological disorder.
Scope of the Report:
1. Market Preview
>Executive Summary
>Key Findings—Global Outlook for fNIRS Brain Imaging System Strategies
• Key Questions this Study will Answer
• Market Snippet, By Product Type
• Market Snippet, By Application
• Market Snippet, By Region
>Opportunity Map Analysis
>Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
2. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
>Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
>DR Impact Analysis
>PEST Analysis
>Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
>Opportunity Orbit
>Market Investment Feasibility Index
>Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
3. Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market, By Product Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Segment Trends
>Desk Type
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
>Portable Type
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
4. Global fNIRS Brain Imaging System Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
>Overview
• Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
• Segment Trends
>University
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
>Hospital
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
>Research Institution
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
>Others
• Overview
• Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Questions answered by FNIRS Brain Imaging System Market:
1. What is an FNIRS Brain Imaging System?
An FNIRS (Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy) Brain Imaging System is a non-invasive neuroimaging technology that measures changes in the concentration of oxygenated and deoxygenated blood in the brain to map brain activity.
2. What are the key applications of FNIRS Brain Imaging System?
FNIRS Brain Imaging System has several applications in cognitive neuroscience, clinical neurology, developmental psychology, and rehabilitation medicine. It is used for studying brain function, brain-computer interface, neurofeedback, and neurorehabilitation.
3. What are the key advantages of FNIRS Brain Imaging System over other neuroimaging techniques?
FNIRS Brain Imaging System offers several advantages over other neuroimaging techniques, such as fMRI and PET. It is non-invasive, portable, and relatively affordable. It also has high temporal resolution, allowing for real-time monitoring of brain activity.
4. What are the key drivers of the FNIRS Brain Imaging System market?
The key drivers of the FNIRS Brain Imaging System market include increasing demand for non-invasive neuroimaging techniques, growing research in neuroscience, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and rising funding for research and development.
5. What are the key challenges in the FNIRS Brain Imaging System market?
The key challenges in the FNIRS Brain Imaging System market include the lack of standardization in data collection and analysis, limited spatial resolution compared to other neuroimaging techniques, and high competition from other non-invasive neuroimaging techniques.
