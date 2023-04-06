IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Global Education ERP Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Education ERP Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the education ERP market. As per TBRC’s education ERP market forecast, the education ERP market size is expected to reach $26.60 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.5%.

An increase in the usage of digital technologies in educational institutes is expected to propel the growth of the education ERP market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest education ERP global market share. Major players in the education ERP market include Oracle Corporation, Ellucian Company L.P., Blackbaud Inc., Unit4 N.V., Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc., Foradian Technologies.

Education ERP Market Segments
•By Component: Software, Service
•By Deployment: On Cloud, Premises
•By Application: Student Management, Academic Management, Human Resource Management, Finance And Accounting Management, Stores And Procurement Management, Other Applications
•By End User: Higher Education, K-12

Education ERP refers to a centralized database system that facilitates information sharing and communication between diverse institutional departments. The education ERP is used by schools or groups of schools to manage their day-to-day tasks and the internal and external resources of the institution.
The Table Of Content For The Education ERP Market Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Education ERP Market Characteristics
3. Education ERP Market Trends And Strategies
4. Education ERP Market - Macro Economic Scenario
4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Education ERP Market
4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Education ERP Market
4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Education ERP Market
5. Education ERP Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Education ERP Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Education ERP Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market
6. Education ERP Market Segmentation
……
25. Education ERP Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Education ERP Market Competitor Landscape
27. Education ERP Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Education ERP Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC

Global Education ERP Market Is Projected To Grow At A 14% Rate Through The Forecast Period

