Gastric Balloon Market is estimated to be US$ 270.4 million by 2032 - By PMI

The report “Gastric Balloon Market by Type, By Application , and By Region - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032”
COVINA, CALIFONIA, UNITED STATE, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastric Balloon is a soft, smooth, durable balloon made up of silicone rubber which is placed in stomach to reduce stomach’s capacity and help individual feel full with less food. By using the endoscope doctors insert the deflated balloon into the stomach through the mouth. It is a temporary treatment for obesity that helps to lose weight by reducing volume of stomach without surgery. This balloon is filled with a saltwater and stay in place up to nine months. The use of balloon can help to reduce risk associated with surgical procedures on overweight persons.
The rising global prevalence of obesity is the major factor contributing the growth of Gastric Balloon market growth. According to WHO (World Health Organization), estimated that by 2025 around 167 million people are projected to become less healthy due to obesity. Further, approval of product by FDA has also driven market growth. For instance, in October 2021, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given an approval to Spatz Medical for the Spatz3 Gastric Balloon, one of the first adjustable gastric balloons. These approvals are projected to increase the demand for Gastric Balloon market growth.
Key Highlights:
•In September 2022, Allurion has launched swallowable gastric balloon capsule for weight loss in India which is world’s first and only swallowable gastric balloon for weight loss. It is the only medical device for weight loss which is approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).
•In March 2021, Apollo Endosurgery receives breakthrough device designation from U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for “Orbera Intragastric Balloon” which is used in treating patients with NASH (Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and provide more effective treatment or diagnosis for life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.
Analyst View:
The key factors driving the Gastric Balloon market growth includes the rise in patient’s preference for minimally invasive technologies like sleeve gastrostomy and gastric bypass, acceptance of weight loss surgical intervention, and increasing number of patients. The rising prevalence of obesity, delay in new drug launch due to disrupted clinical trials, technological advancements, product approvals and acquisitions of key players are expected to boost the Gastric balloon market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Gastric Balloon Market accounted for US$ 98.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 270.4 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.0%. The Gastric Balloon Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Gastric Balloon Market is segmented into Saline Filled and Gas Filled.
• Based on Application, Gastric Balloon Market is segmented into Hospital and Clinic.
• By Region, the Gastric Balloon Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Gastric Balloon Market:
• Apollo Endosurgery
• ReShape Medical
• Helioscopie Medical Implants
• Allurion
• Spatz FGIA
• Lexal
• Obalon
• Medsil
• Endalis
• Districlass Medical
• Medicone
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities,
and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Are the Report's key questions addressed?
1. What kinds of market research are there?
There are various kinds of market research, including quantitative research and qualitative research (such as focus groups and interviews) (such as surveys and observational studies). Competition analysis, consumer satisfaction surveys, and market segmentation studies are a few examples of further research types.
2. What are some popular techniques for gathering information for market research?
Online and offline surveys, focus groups, in-depth interviews, and observational studies are common ways to gather data for market research. Data can also be gathered by keeping an eye on social media, reading online reviews, and using other internet tools.
What is included in a report?
Market size and growth rate: The study offers data on the market's dimensions and rate of expansion. Businesses and investors can use this information to find possible chances for growth.
Market segmentation: The study offers details on the various market segments, including psychographic, geographic, and demographic sectors. Businesses can use this information to modify their goods and services to satisfy the needs of particular market segments.
Market trends the research offers information on the most recent market trends and developments, including technological, consumer, and societal trends. Businesses can use this information to stay current on industry trends and adjust to shifting market conditions.
