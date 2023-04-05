Global Hydrogen Projects Database - Projects by Technology Type, Development Status, Electrolyzer Capacity, and End User

Global Hydrogen Projects Database is a new subscription offering from Global Insight Services that offers tracking of new green hydrogen production.
COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York,Global Hydrogen Projects Database is a new subscription offering from Global Insight Services that offers tracking of new green hydrogen production and electrolyzer projects. Subscribers to this service receive access to updates to projects database and newsletter summarizing key developments in the market on a monthly basis.
Green hydrogen is a new energy source, and governments and businesses are working harder to accelerate supply-side dynamics. Investments worth billions of dollars have been made public in order to assist the growth of greenfield projects and boost demand. The cost of manufacturing green hydrogen is already being reduced via efforts to scale technologies. Given the rapidly changing and evolving nature of project landscape, Green Hydrogen Projects Database is an essential source of market information for participants across the Hydrogen value chain.
Key Benefits
• Provides detailed information on all green hydrogen projects globally.
• Understand key developments and emerging trends in the hydrogen market.
• Keep abreast of emerging contracting opportunities as new projects are announced.
• Analyze competitor activity and understand your market position.
• Perform analysis on capacity by type, project development status, electrolyzer capacity, electrolyzer manufacturers, operators and participants etc.
Database Coverage
• Over 1500 projects listed more being added on a daily basis
• Over 90 countries
• Project information
o Plant/Complex name
o Project location
o Project ownership
o Project participants/developers
o Expected date of operation
o Project status
o Funding provider
o Funding value
o Expected total capital expenditure
o Electrolyzer manufacturer
o Electrolyzer type
o Electrolyzer capacity
o Type of renewable energy (primary energy source)
o Hydrogen production capacity
o Hydrogen end-users
o EPC
Monthly Newsletter Covers
Subscribers to the service also receive a monthly newsletter summarizing key developments in the sector by:
• Collaborations, Joint Ventures, Contracts, And Partnerships
• Project Announcements & Approvals
• Investments And Fundings
• Green Hydrogen Study
• Green Hydrogen Export
• Electrolyzer Manufacturing
• Green Hydrogen Deals
• Government Support
• Applications
Key Green Hydrogen Companies
• Air Liquide
• Siemens
• H2 Energy
• Linde
• Ørsted
• ENGIE
• BP
• Sinopec
• Uniper
• Toshiba Corporation
• Larsen & Toubro Ltd
• Infinite Green Energy Ltd
• En+ Group
• Fortescue Future Industries
• ScottishPower
Key Electrolyzer Manufacturers
• Hydrogenics Corporation (Cummins Inc.)
• thyssenkrupp
• Nel Hydrogen
• ITM Power
• Siemens Energy
• John Cockerill
• Green Hydrogen Systems
• McPhy
• Fusion Fuel
• VoltH2
Key EPC Companies
• Uniper Energy
• Linde
• BP
• Siemens
• Technip Energies
• thyssenkrupp
• Larsen & Toubro Limited
• PESTECH
• TSK
• Sumitomo Corporation
Green Hydrogen End Users
• Industry Type
o Steel Industry
o Chemical Industry
o Refineries
o Ammonia
o Other Industries
• Transport
o Ships
o Aviation
o Cars
o Trucks
o Buses
• Power Generation & Storage
• Others
