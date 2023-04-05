Wearable Cardiac Devices Market to reach USD 9.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period

The global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 9.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.2%

COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, April 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- New York,The global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market was valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 9.6 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period.Wearable cardiac devices are small, portable machines that are worn on the body to monitor heart function. These devices can be used to track heart rate, rhythm, and blood pressure. They can also be used to provide information on heart health and to aid in the diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions.To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24340 Market Trends and Drivers:Increasing awareness about wearables coupled with preference for homecare devices will augment the market growth. Booming geriatric population base, that is prone to several chronic diseases across the globe will increase the patient pool suffering from cardiac arrhythmias and other CVDs. This will spur the demand for wearable cardiac devices among elderly population. Increasing number of patients suffering from various cardiovascular disorders (CVDs) will primarily drive the market expansion. Wearable cardiac devices such as patches, Holter monitors and wearable ECG devices, assist healthcare professionals and patients in monitoring cardiac parameters. As per the World Health Organization, about 17.9 million people die from CVDs each year. Owing to increased adoption of sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle habits such as excessive consumption of alcohol and smoking, the cases of cardiovascular disorders are increasing at rapid rate.COVID-19 ImpactThe outbreak of COVID-19 has positively impacted wearable cardiac devices credited to growing awareness and acceptance of digital and remote health technology. Applications developed by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) assist medical professionals for continuous monitoring of the patients. Wearables were vastly used to track and monitor cardiac activities during pandemic. These products aid healthcare professionals and in medical trials to monitor patients effectively. Several healthcare companies are working together on various projects for manufacturing of Holter monitors, smartwatches and patches among others to provide medical aid.Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24340 Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market Segmentation:By Product• Holter monitors• Patch• DefibrillatorBy Application• Home Healthcare• Remote Patient MonitoringMajor Players in the Global Wearable Cardiac Devices Market:The key players in the market ZOLL Medical Corporation, Cardiac Rhythm, iRhtythm Technologies Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Custo Med GmbH, Nuubo, Philips, Welch Allyn, VitalConnect, and Qardio. among others.For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Purchase this Report: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS24340 With Global Insight Services, you receive:• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report• Excel data pack included with all report purchases• Robust and transparent research methodologyGround breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenarioAbout Global Insight Services:Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.Contact Us:Global Insight Services LLC16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.comPhone: +1–833–761–1700Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/