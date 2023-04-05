Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market Size is US$ 118.32 billion by 2030 with CAGR of 6.8%-By PMI

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market is projected to grow to US $61.9Bn in 2020. The increasing number of penetration of mobile devices and the rise in mobile network subscribers which is the major propelling factor for the growth of the global market. For instance, Tesco Mobile in the United Kingdom, and Boost Mobile in the United States, have recognized that the mobile screen is a valuable channel in its own right, and can be monetized to deliver additional revenue to the business. Additionally, the increase in demand for the efficient cellular networks which is another driving factor for the growth of the target market. Moreover, the increasing penetration of 4G, 4G, and 5G technology will also transform the business models of mobile operators and MVNOs which is the boosting factor for the growth for the target market.
The report " Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market, By Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator), and Other Operational Models), By Subscriber (Business and Consumer), By Subscriber (Discount, Cellular M2M (Machine-to-Machine), Media and Entertainment, Migrant, Retail, Roaming, and Telecom), By Service (Sales Service, Customer Service, and Mobile Service (Marketing & Administering)), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030"
• In 2018, Google LLC added 37 countries to its international coverage with the total coverage increasing to 170 countries and territories.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global mobile virtual network operator market accounted for US $61.9Bn in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 6.80% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on an operational model, subscriber, application, service, and region.
• By operational model, the full MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) is the dominating segment in the target market due to more demand of mobile among the population.
• By subscriber, the target market is segmented into business and consumer
• By application, the global market is classified into discount, cellular M2M (Machine-to-Machine), media and entertainment, migrant, retail, roaming, and telecom
• By service, the target market is bifurcated into sales service, customer service, and mobile service (marketing & administering)
• By region, Europe region occupied the largest market share in 2017, due to an increase in demand for the smartphone and mobile. Asia- Pacific region is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period because of the increasing use of mobiles in the day to day life of people.
The prominent player operating in the global Mobile Virtual Network Operator market includes KDDI Corporation, América Móvil SAB de CV (Tracfone Wireless, Inc.), FreeUP Mobile, Project FI (Google LLC), Tesco PLC (Tesco Mobile Limited), Globecomm Systems Inc., Lycamobile, PosteMobile SpA, 1&1 Drillisch AG, and FRiENDi Mobile
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions. Development Company that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Related Report:
Network as a Service Market, By Type (Wide Area Network Services (WAN), Wireless as a Service (Waa S), Local Area Network Services (LAN) and Others) By Application (IT and Communication Sector, Government & Public Sectors, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Network Security Sandbox Market, By Service (Standalone and Services), By Solution (Professional Consulting, Network Security Maintenance, and Product Subscription), By Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media & Communication Services, Retail and Education, Aerospace and Defence, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Utilities, and Others (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, and Real Estate)), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Frequently asked questions about the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market:
• What are the challenges facing MVNOs?
Some of the challenges facing MVNOs include limited access to network infrastructure, which can limit the quality and reliability of the services they provide, as well as intense competition from larger carriers and other MVNOs. MVNOs must also comply with a complex regulatory environment and manage complex relationships with network operators and other service providers.
• What is the outlook for the MVNO market?
The MVNO market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for low-cost, flexible wireless services and the emergence of new technologies and business models. However, the market is also expected to become more competitive, with increased pressure on margins and pricing.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here