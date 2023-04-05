Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market is estimated to be US$ 30.26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5% -By PMI

The report " Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market, By Type (Cord Vacuum Cleaner and Cordless Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Residential, Offices, Restaurants, Hotels and Resorts, Supermarkets, Hospitals, and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.
The Bagless vacuum cleaner market is a segment of the home appliance industry that provides consumers with an alternative to traditional bagged vacuum cleaners. Bagless vacuum cleaners use cyclonic technology to separate dust and dirt from the air and collect it in a dustbin or canister, eliminating the need for disposable bags.
The Bagless vacuum cleaner market is experiencing significant growth due to several factors, including increasing awareness of the health and environmental benefits of using Bagless vacuum cleaners, as well as technological advancements that have improved their efficiency and ease of use.
Key Highlights:
• Eureka Forbes has developed Euroclean WD X2 Vacuum Cleaner. This cleaner is built with the ability to clean both wet and dry surfaces. It is manufactured with an improved suction and state-of-art Swiss design. On-board storage, wide range of accessories and advanced technology make it a great combination of performance and value.
• On December 2019, Bissell launched new BISSELL CrossWave Cordless Max multi-surface floor cleaner vacuums and washes together, cleaning sealed hard floors and refreshing area rugs, and is now cordless, giving a greater cleaning freedom and more time to deck the halls.
Currently, there has been rise in the online sale of household appliances on account of its comfort, convenience, and variety offered. Furthermore, customers are adopted towards e-commerce due to availability of products at competitive prices. Nowadays, the online sale of vacuum cleaners is moderate. However, its share is projected to increase in the future due to the improvement in consumer shopping experience through e-commerce.
Launch of innovative products in the global bagless vacuum cleaner market such as eco-friendly and energy-efficient vacuum cleaners is expected to boost growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, rising awareness about advantages of vacuum cleaners among consumers such as time efficiency, convenience has been gaining demand for the product worldwide. Additionally, growing adoption of advanced vacuum cleaner in various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and consumer, to maintain protection against hazardous dust and hygiene is expected further boosting demand for vacuum cleaner in the global over the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market”, By Type (Cord Vacuum Cleaner and Cordless Vacuum Cleaner), By Application (Residential, Offices, Restaurants, Hotels and Resorts, Supermarkets, Hospitals, and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Key Market Insights from the report:
The Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market accounted for US$ 13.4 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 30.26 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.
• By type, the target market is segmented into cord vacuum cleaner and cordless vacuum cleaner
• By application, the target market is classified into residential, offices, restaurants, hotels and resorts, supermarkets, hospitals, and industrial. Residential application segment dominated the global market owing to growth in urban population and improved standards of living in developing economies.
• By region, Asia-pacific market is estimated to witness a significantly high revenue share over the forecast period, owing to growing population, especially in countries such as India and China, and technological advancements. Moreover, rising presence of industrial corridor is anticipated to increase demand for bagless vacuum cleaner in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global bagless vacuum cleaner market includes Electrolux AB, TTI Floor Care, Haier Group, Eureka Forbes, Panasonic Corporation, Shark Ninja (Euro-Pro), Miele, Bissell, Nilfisk, and Philips.
The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces Analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Frequently asked questions about the bagless vacuum cleaner market:
• What are the top brands of bagless vacuum cleaners?
Some of the top brands of bagless vacuum cleaners include Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Hoover, and Eureka, among others.
• What are some features to look for in a bagless vacuum cleaner?
When shopping for a bagless vacuum cleaner, some key features to consider include suction power, filtration (including HEPA filters for allergy sufferers), cord length, weight and maneuverability, and attachments for cleaning different types of surfaces.
• Is a bagless vacuum cleaner better than a traditional bagged vacuum cleaner?
There is no clear answer to this question, as it depends on individual preferences and needs. Bagless vacuum cleaners offer some advantages over traditional bagged vacuum cleaners, such as lower maintenance costs and greater convenience. However, some people still prefer traditional bagged vacuum cleaners, which they believe are more hygienic and easier to dispose of.
