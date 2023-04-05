Automotive Wiper Blade Market is estimated to be US$ 6.6 billion by 2032-By PMI

Automotive Wiper Blade is a mechanical device used to clean windshield of a vehicle glass. Pivot or radial wiper is commonly used wiper in automobile sector and found in most cars. Boneless Wiper Blades do not have bracket and are more effective than bone wiper with conventional bracket. Hybrid Wiper Blades are designed to be effective in harsh winter driving conditions and helps in maintaining same clean, all weather performance of beam type with added aero-dynamicity.
Rising automobile industries has become a positive impact on target market growth. Rapid growth in urbanization and disposable income has allowed an individual to purchase own their car which in turn, facilitated the target market growth. For instance, according to data published by Economic Times, in 2018, reveals that India has 22 cars per 1000 individuals, US has 980 cars per 1000 individuals while UK has 850 cars per 1000 individuals. New Zealand-774, Australia -740, Canada-662, Japan-591 and China-164 motor vehicles per 1000 individuals. Moreover, rising safety concern demand for smart wipers is expected to fruitful the demand for Automotive Wiper Blade market growth.
The report “Automotive Wiper Blade Market, By Type (Boneless Wiper Blade, Bone Wiper Blade, and Hybrid Wiper Blade), By Application (OEM and Aftermarket), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”
Key Highlights:
• In March 2020, Valeo launched new universal flat wiper blades in Indian market featured with lightweight, lower drag force to reduce motor torque, maintains good contact at high speed limits of over 160 km per hour and imparts uniform pressure all over the windshield to improve visibility at high speeds and to increase safety of road.
• In August 2022, Jeep launched new windshield wiper blade technology to clean glass in as single swipe with high performance. New launched wiper blades uses less washer fluid as compared to spraying directly on windows.
The key factor driving the growth of the Automotive Wiper Blade market is increasing demand for vehicles such as cars. Rapid growth in urbanization and industrialization has driven the target market growth. High spending of automotive manufacturing companies on research to produce smart wipers system in vehicles with technological innovation and rising sales of vehicles is expected to boost the demand for Automotive Wiper Blade market. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Automotive Wiper Blade Market accounted for US$ 4.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 6.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.7%. The Automotive Wiper Blade Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.
• Based on Type, Automotive Wiper Blade Market is segmented into Boneless Wiper Blade, Bone Wiper Blade, and Hybrid Wiper Blade.
• Based on Application, Automotive Wiper Blade Market is segmented into OEM and Aftermarket.
• By Region, the Automotive Wiper Blade Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Automotive Wiper Blade Market:
The prominent players operating in the Automotive Wiper Blade Market includes, Valeo, Bosch GmbH, Federal-Mogul, Denso Corp, Trico, Mitsuba, HELLA, ITW, DOGA, CAP, and others.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Related report:
Automotive MEMS Sensors Market, By Type (Tire Pressure Sensors, Engine Oil Sensors, Combustion Sensors, Fuel Injection and Fuel Pump Sensors, Air Bag Deployment Sensors, Gyroscopes, Fuel Rail Pressure Sensors, and Other Types), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Automotive Brake Systems Market, By Technology (Anti-Lock Braking System, Traction Control System, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light and Medium Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
• Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
• Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
• Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
• Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
• Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
• Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Frequently asked questions about the Automotive Wiper Blade Market:
• What are the factors driving the growth of the automotive wiper blade market?
The growth of the automotive wiper blade market is primarily driven by increasing vehicle production and rising demand for better visibility in adverse weather conditions.
• What are the challenges faced by the automotive wiper blade market?
The challenges faced by the automotive wiper blade market include the increasing popularity of electric vehicles, which do not require wiper blades, and the growth of the market for self-driving cars, which may not require wiper blades in the future.
• Who are the key players in the automotive wiper blade market?
Some of the key players in the automotive wiper blade market include Bosch, Valeo, Denso, Trico Products, Federal-Mogul, Mitsuba Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, and Robert Bosch GmbH.
• What is the future outlook for the automotive wiper blade market?
The automotive wiper blade market is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by increasing vehicle production and the development of new and innovative wiper blade technologies. However, the rise of electric and self-driving vehicles may impact the long-term growth prospects of the market.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here