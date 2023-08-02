Gentle Procedures Hamilton Clinic Now Serving Ontario in Six Locations
Gentle Procedures Hamilton brings renowned Pollock Technique™ Circumcision to Burlington, Brantford, and St. Catharines/Niagara Fall Ontario.
As we expand our services to these new locations, we remain committed to providing compassionate and respectful care to all of our patients and their families.”HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gentle Procedures Hamilton, led by Dr. Emmanuel Kanu, is proud to announce the expansion of its specialized circumcision services to six locations throughout southwest Ontario. Families in Burlington, Brantford, St. Catharines/Niagara Falls can now access the renowned Pollock Technique™ circumcision in their local area in addition to the already established clinics in Hamilton, London, and Kitchener.
The Pollock circumcision method is a safe, quick, and virtually pain-free technique that uses a Mogen clamp and long-acting local anaesthetics.
The clinic also offers Shang Ring circumcision for adult men and older boys, a quick and sutureless procedure without track marks. Both circumcision methods provide equally good cosmetic results.
No medical referral or hospital visit is necessary. Procedures are performed under local anaesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure and a later follow-up appointment.
Dr. Kanu's expertise in circumcision methods is grounded in his research on various techniques used globally, including Dr. Pollock's method. Dr. Pollock's approach is recognized worldwide for its safety, quickness, and virtually pain-free results, and Dr. Kanu is a certified provider of this technique.
Dr. Emmanuel Kanu is also the founder of Precision Sexual Health Clinic For Men in Mississauga, Hamilton, Kitchener, Burlington, Brantford and St. Catharines/Niagara Falls. These are comprehensive medical centres dedicated to providing patients with the latest treatments for erectile dysfunction and other common men’s sexual health conditions. Dr. Kanu is an Assistant Clinical Professor (adjunct) of the Department of Family Medicine at McMaster University. He also holds dual certifications in General Practice from the Royal College of General Practitioners (United Kingdom) and the College of Family Physicians of Canada.
Dr. Kanu and the Gentle Procedures team are committed to upholding the highest international standards of male surgical care while treating patients and their families with compassion, dignity, and respect.
Appointments are available quickly. Contact the clinic directly to book or for more information.
