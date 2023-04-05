Rolling with Precision: The Advantages and Applications of Needle Roller Bearings

A needle roller bearing is a bearing that uses long and thin cylindrical rollers resembling needles

Needle roller bearings are a type of rolling element bearing that use cylindrical rollers that are much thinner than regular cylindrical or spherical rollers. This design provides several advantages over other types of bearings, making them a popular choice for a wide range of applications. In this blog, we'll explore the advantages and applications of needle roller bearings in detail.

Advantages of Needle Roller Bearings

High Load Capacity - Due to their small size, needle roller bearings have a high surface area-to-volume ratio, which allows them to carry higher loads than other types of bearings.

Space Saving - Needle roller bearings are ideal for applications where space is limited. They have a smaller diameter than regular cylindrical or spherical rollers, which makes them suitable for compact designs.

Low Friction - Needle roller bearings have a low friction coefficient, which means they require less energy to operate and produce less heat. This results in a longer operating life and reduced wear.

Accuracy - Needle roller bearings can be manufactured to very tight tolerances, which makes them suitable for high-precision applications where accuracy is critical.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 is an incomparable global pandemic that has affected almost every industry, including the needle roller bearing market. Nationwide lockdowns due to pandemic has interrupted domestic & international trade, which has resulted in the decrease in transportation of goods & distribution chains. The lockdowns have also resulted in the complete shutdown of production facilities due to revenue losses. The major players operating in the needle roller bearing market had suffered in production & sales owing to the stagnation in financial growth. However, before the pandemic, the manufacturers focused on product enhancements owing to the rise in vehicle sales and the use of advanced technology-based bearing for automotive components to meet the increase in demand for customized bearing solutions from different industries.

Needle Roller Bearing Market Report Highlights:

By Type

Radial Type Needle Roller Bearing

Thrust Type Needle Roller Bearing

By Application

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Key Market Players: RBC Bearings, Suzhou Bearings, SKF, AST Bearings, Timken Company, NSK Ltd, Koyo Seiko, NTN Corporation, Schaeffler Group, LELI SRL.

