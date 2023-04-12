Metro Cash Offer Launches Hassle-Free Home and Land-Buying Services in Oklahoma City and Central Oklahoma

Metro Cash Offer has launched its home and land-buying services in Oklahoma City and Central Oklahoma and offers a hassle-free, transparent, and quick process

BLANCHARD, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Metro Cash Offer has launched its hassle-free home and land-buying services in Oklahoma City and Central Oklahoma.The company takes pride in buying Oklahoma houses or land as-is, fast, for cash, without involving go-betweens, agents, banks, or appraisals.The company promises a quick and easy process that eliminates the stress of selling properties, with a no-obligation offer written on an Oklahoma Real Estate Commission Contract.According to Derik Keith, owner of Metro Cash Offer, it is easier for homes and landowners to sell properties to their company."To sell a house or land fast, clients only need to fill out a form on the Metro Cash Offer website, answering a few questions about the property they want to sell. The company will then contact them to schedule a time to view the property and present their offer. If the offer is to the client's satisfaction, they can set a closing date that works best for them and receive their payment at closing," Keith explained.The company's no-hassle process makes selling a house or lands straightforward without needing repairs, cleaning, or fees.Clients can expect transparency throughout the process, clearly explaining how the company arrives at the purchase price.Metro Cash Offer determines the offer price based on the house's After Repair Market Value (ARV), which is the house's market value after being fully repaired and updated.The cost of repairs and updates needed to achieve this value is then subtracted from the ARV, along with the company's selling costs and minimum profit.The company's focus on market value, rather than perceived desperation to sell, ensures clients receive an acceptable offer.The company also pays for all the closing costs of the sale, giving clients a hassle-free experience.The company's reputation for professionalism, honesty, and candidness precedes them.Patrick Drury from Purcell, Oklahoma, recommends Metro Cash Offer, saying, "Derik is very professional and personable. He keeps you informed and up to date on the transaction and answers all your questions. His honesty and candidness are a plus. I highly recommend him."Metro Cash Offer prides itself on buying houses and land in any condition, offering clients a straightforward, no-hassle selling process.For more information, visit their website and read Metro Cash Offer reviews or call 405-754-2444 to start the selling process.Contact:Metro Cash Offer1601 Veterans Memorial HwyBlanchard, OK 73010405-754-2444

