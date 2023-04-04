Professional Burnout Sends Many Executives to the Exit

The Value of Personal Resilience: What Business Professionals Need to Know Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA will offer tips on leveraging outsourcing and automation to help accountants mitigate team burnout. Kiera Speed, Inspiration Logistician

Free Program Offers Valuable Insight into Personal Resilience During National Stress Awareness Month

I personally know lots of professionals who question their careers and their life choices when they are tired and burned out.” — Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA

HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- April has been Stress Awareness Month since 1992. However, workplace stress seems to have been at an all-time high more recently.

According to the American Institute of Stress (AIS), “Stress is a reaction to a situation where a person feels anxious or threatened. Learning healthy ways to cope and get the proper care and support can help reduce stressful feelings and symptoms.”

In recognition of National Stress Awareness Month, the Center for Accounting Transformation is offering "The Value of Personal Resilience: What Business Professionals Need to Know," a free online program to help business professionals develop the skills and knowledge needed to build personal resilience and mitigate the negative effects of stress.

This one-hour program brings together five thought leaders in the accounting profession to discuss how important self-awareness and self-care are to business professionals. Moderated by the Center’s Inspiration Architect Donny Shimamoto, CPA, CITP, CGMA, and joined by fellow CPAs Randy Crabtree, Courtney DeRonde, and Amber Setter (inactive), as well as noted psychologist Samuel Kim, Shimamoto engages the panelists in discussing various angles of personal resilience to attenuate the negative effects of workplace stress. AIS added, “Learning to cope with our stress and finding healthy ways to deal with these situations can go a long way in living a healthy and positive life.”

Shimamoto, who is also the founder of the Center, added, “I personally know lots of professionals who question their careers and their life choices when they are tired and burned out. It shouldn’t be surprising that we are experiencing so much attrition in accounting. But we can make changes and do things differently to attract the brightest minds and show the world how rewarding accounting careers can be.”

The session covers topics such as the science of resilience, the importance of self-care, and strategies for managing stress. It also includes multiple resources for mitigating the negative effects of stress.

The program is normally priced at $10 but is available for free with the promo code “pr-resilience” during National Stress Awareness Month.

“We are proud to offer this course for free during National Stress Awareness Month,” said Kiera Speed, an inspiration logistician for the Center. “We believe that everyone should have access to the knowledge and resources needed to build personal resilience and manage stress.”

The Value of Personal Resilience: What Business Professionals Need to Know is available now at improvetheworld.net/courses/value-of-personal-resilience.

