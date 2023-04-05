Performica Advisor Heather Whiteman, Ph.D. Wins Wharton People Analytics White Paper Competition

The paper detailing the origin of Performica's software was awarded first place in a prestigious competition for people analytics researchers and practitioners.

SANTA CRUZ, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Performica – the genius sidekick for HR superheroes – is pleased to announce that Heather Whiteman, a Performica Academic Advisory board member, won first place in the 2023 Wharton People Analytics White Paper Competition.

The Wharton People Analytics White Paper Competition presented an opportunity for researchers and practitioners to share actionable insights. The competition was overseen by a panel of judges, which reviewed each entry to ensure that each paper was grounded in research to advance best practices in people analytics.

Whiteman's entry explored the development and functionality of Performica's software and the company's position within the people analytics technology (PAT) market. “This case study is valuable not just for the people analytics community, but for entrepreneurs and executives who might have the opportunity to create a startup from within a larger company,” said Whiteman. “For HR leaders, the case highlights the importance of using software to show how work happens in an organization.”

Performica CEO Alex Furman is the primary subject of the white paper, which describes how he built a successful people analytics platform in a competitive market as an HR leader in the biotech industry. It also details the technology behind Performica and the decision to launch it as a company.

“I am thrilled that Performica’s unique approach is being recognized. Heather has done an incredible job telling our story, and I hope it inspires HR professionals everywhere to pursue progressive human-centric solutions for their organizations - even if they have to create them themselves,” commented Furman.

Heather Whiteman, Ph.D., is an Assistant Teaching Professor for Data, Design & Delivery for a More Just World at the University of Washington iSchool, a visiting instructor at the University of California at Berkeley, and a Fulbright Scholar to Guatemala. She is a former human resources executive and a people data enthusiast.

To learn more about Performica and its innovative human resources platform, click here.