Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,702 in the last 365 days.

New Urgent Care Bronx Walk-In Medical Clinic Now Open

Urgent Care Logo

Medical office, Family medicine office, Emergency clinic, Urgent care

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urgent Care Bronx is proud to announce its commitment to providing quality medical care to the local community. As a walk-in medical clinic offers a wide range of services, including physicals, Covid testing and treatment, flu testing and treatment, blood work, STD testing and treatment, sutures/stitches, abscess drainage, laceration/cuts, sprains/fractures, and much more.

Our highly trained medical professionals are dedicated to providing fast, efficient, and emergency care to all our patients. Urgent Care clinic understands that accidents and illnesses can happen anytime; Urgent Care medical office offer extended hours and are open 7 days a week, including holidays.

At Urgent Care Norwood Bronx, offer a wide range of emergency services that cater to the diverse medical needs of our patients. From cold, bronchitis, and pneumonia to urinary tract infection, cough, sore throat, pink eye, headache, migraine, ear pain and infection, high blood pressure, sinus infection, fever, neck and back pain, knee and shoulder pain, pain injections, asthma, rash, allergies, dermatology, and gynecology, medical office has covered.

Urgent Care - Bronx, NY serves various areas in the Bronx and East Meadow, including neighborhoods Norwood Bronx, Wakefield Bronx, Riverdale Bronx, Baychester Bronx, Van Cortlandt park Bronx, Bainbridge Bronx, 10466, 10467, Mosholu parkway, 10467, 10466, Uniondale, North Bellmore, North Merrick, Hempstead, 11550, 11553, 11710, 11556, 11553, 11554, 11756.


Our medical office Bronx, Family medicine office, and Emergency Clinic in the Norwood Bronx and East Meadow offers state-of-the-art facilities, advanced medical equipment, and a welcoming environment for all the patients. They pride themselves on being a patient-centered clinic that offers fast, efficient, and high-quality medical care.

At Urgent Care East Meadow, health and well-being are our top priorities. They are committed to providing with exceptional medical care in a timely, efficient, and friendly manner. For more information, please visit our website at mydocurgentcare.com/bronx/ or call us at (718) 882-0597.

Contact Information:

Urgent Care Bronx
161 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx, NY 10467
(718) 882-0597
https://mydocurgentcare.com/bronx/
https://goo.gl/maps/hYNVo9fVpAP8Xagw8

Nabil Salib
Urgent Care Bronx
+1 718-882-0597
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

New Urgent Care Bronx Walk-In Medical Clinic Now Open

Distribution channels: Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more