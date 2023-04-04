‘UTE Keeping the Spirit’ Documentary Out Now

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Random Media has released the music documentary film ‘UTE Keeping the Spirit’, starring German singer-songwriter UTE.
Directed by Aaron Lee Lopez the movie follows the bold, daring, and impossible-to-ignore UTE. The singer-songwriter brings her uplifting anthems to the global stage. She has amassed a following in the millions worldwide for her inspiring story and irresistibly infectious positive outlook on life. Here’s one artist that’s impossible to put in a box. UTE is always pushing boundaries and trying different sounds, though can be distinguished by her soft, low voice over a solid jazz-adult contemporary backbone. So even in hard times, UTE keeps her dream alive, as she loves nothing more than to connect with others through her songs in hopes to inspire others to follow their dreams.
‘UTE Keeping the Spirit’ was written and produced by Kurt Wipfli. Watch ‘UTE Keeping the Spirit’ here on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, iNDemand, Vubiquity, and DirecTV.
